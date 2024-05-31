First Lady Jill Biden visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday

The evolution of the first lady's role How the first lady's role has evolved over time 07:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The White House added a Pittsburgh stop to her schedule for Saturday, June 1.

She'll be speaking at Erie County Community College's 2024 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. After that, the White House says she'll arrive at the Pittsburgh International Airport around 12:45 p.m. Then she'll speak at a political event in Pittsburgh at 2:15 p.m. More details weren't provided.

Saturday is already a busy day for Pittsburgh. Kenny Chesney is coming to Acrisure Stadium, the Three Rivers Arts Festival is underway and there's are celebrations for Pride Month.

President Joe Biden was in Pittsburgh last month, visiting the United Steelworkers headquarters to call for tariffs and promise that U.S. Steel would remain an American company. Before that, he was in Scranton, and after his stop in western Pennsylvania, he went east to Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania is the largest battleground state this year. Both Biden and former President Donald Trump won their primaries overwhelmingly last month, but the results held ominous signs for both.

Although Nikki Haley has long since dropped out of the race, more than 16% of Republicans still voted for her -- that's 157,000 Republicans who voted against Trump. And while Biden won his primary more decisively with 93% of the vote, groups opposed to the president's support of Israel's war in Gaza encouraged Pennsylvania Democrats to write in "uncommitted" or "no Joe."