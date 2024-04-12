Watch CBS News
President Biden making campaign stop in Pittsburgh next week

By Mike Darnay, Jon Delano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden will be in Pittsburgh next week for a campaign stop during his economic tour across Pennsylvania.

KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano confirmed with the Biden campaign that the president will be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. 

The economic tour across the state is expected to begin in President Biden's hometown of Scranton. 

During his visit to Pittsburgh, he's expected to focus on the tax code.

The campaign says that President Biden is taking the approach that the tax code should benefit the middle class.

Other specifics surrounding the president's visit have yet to be released.

The campaign is also expected to hold other events in other battleground states in addition to the campaign stops here in Pennsylvania. 

First published on April 12, 2024 / 7:00 AM EDT

