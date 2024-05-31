Kenny Chesney concert, Pride, and the Arts Festival will make for a busy weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With three major events all taking place in different parts of town, it's going to be a very busy weekend throughout the city of Pittsburgh.

With Kenny Chesney in town for a summer concert stop at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Pride kicking off its annual festival, and the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival getting underway, tens of thousands of people will be packing into numerous parts of the city.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials will be holding a media briefing at 10:00 a.m. to talk about their preparations for the busy weekend in the city.

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival gets underway Friday morning

The annual Three Rivers Arts Festival will be getting underway this morning at 11:00. The festival will last through the end of next weekend in the city's Cultural District.

Around 300,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the next ten days with more than 400 artists and vendors are expected to be on hand.

The Rachel Carson Bridge was closed to traffic earlier this week and will add even more space for the festival. The bridge will be full of artists, a music stage, and more.

The festival starts this morning and runs through next Sunday with hours from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Pittsburgh Pride begins Friday ahead of Saturday march and parade

Starting today at 2 p.m,, Pittsburgh Pride will be getting underway and kicking off the start of Pride Month.

The multi-day celebration will start today with Pride in the Park at Allegheny Commons Park West on the city's North Side.

Tomorrow, lineup will begin for the Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade at 10:00 a.m. along Liberty Avenue between 11th Street and 16th Street. The march and parade will get underway at Noon. Anyone wishing to march in support of LGBTQIA+ rights is welcome to participate.

The march and parade will travel down Liberty Avenue, turn right onto 7th Street, across the Andy Warhol Bridge, and through the North Side to Allegheny Commons Park.

After the march and parade, there will be performances with more than 40 LGBTQIA+ artists starting at 2 p.m.., headlined by Tamar Braxton.

The festival's closing block party will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Bloomfield.

Kenny Chesney returns to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday

The Sun Goes Down Tour is making a stop here in Pittsburgh and it's going to be a packed house on the North Shore tomorrow as Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker are getting ready to play Acrisure Stadium.

This will be Kenny Chesney's 12th time playing the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. tomorrow. People attending the concert are encouraged to park in Downtown Pittsburgh and ride the light rail to the North Shore The ride on the light rail is free.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the opening acts will start at 5 p.m.

If a bag is necessary, fans can use two types: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small handheld purse clutch.

Acrisure Stadium is a cashless venue.