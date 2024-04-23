Watch CBS News
Map of Pittsburgh-area election results shows how your county voted in 2024 presidential primary

Voters cast ballots in Pennsylvania primary election
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are projected to win their party's presidential primaries in Pennsylvania, according to projections from the Associated Press.

Pennsylvania was the only state to hold a primary on Tuesday, and voters across the Commonwealth hit the polls to vote in numerous races, including the presidential primary. Biden, the incumbent, and former President Trump are the overwhelming favorites to represent the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively, in the November election.  

Pennsylvania county-by-county results for 2024 presidential primary 

KDKA-TV has the county-by-county results for Tuesday's presidential primary in Pennsylvania as they come in. The maps below show how your county voted in the Republican and Democratic primaries. They will be updated as votes and write-in ballots are tallied on Tuesday night. 

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

