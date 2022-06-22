First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong storm chances will be around Wednesday afternoon with strong straight-line winds the main concern.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for several counties, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/BOCGb0A3pM — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 22, 2022

A severe thunderstorm warning also covers parts of Beaver, Washington, Butler and Allegheny counties until 5:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Bethel Park PA and Allison Park PA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vTDlNMoTRx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 22, 2022

ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms after 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with damaging winds being the biggest threat.

AWARE: Scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

it's hot and humid with highs expected to get to 90 and feel in the mid-90s. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated and keep an eye on pets and kids.

We are under a "slight" risk for severe weather with scattered strong to severe storms possible starting around 3 p.m. For that reason, today is a First Alert Weather Day. Stay weather aware especially if you are south of Pittsburgh.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds and even a few isolated heavy downpours. Download the KDKA Weather App and enable your location and notifications so if you are at the pool or playground, you will get an alert when rain and even lightning is moving closer.

Once that cold front moves through, tonight we become mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-60s. We are mostly sunny and seasonable through Friday and then we warm back up near 90 for Saturday.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day with the chance for showers and storms returning as we wrap up the weekend.

