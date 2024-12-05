Point State Park set for upgrades ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Excitement is already brewing for all the events scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh in 2026, specifically where the three rivers converge.

We're talking about Point State Park because Governor Josh Shapiro's administration announced a multi-million-dollar investment to make the historic park even better.

Point State Park is known for its beautiful views, a massive fountain that celebrates the three rivers and popular events.

The 36-acre park is getting a huge facelift to host some major events in 2026, including the NFL Draft, which could bring hundreds of thousands of football fans to the Steel City, and the nation's 250th celebration, which could draw more people than any past Fourth of July celebrations there.

"We're going to be focused on putting shine on our facilities to really do our part as a community member to really highlight and feature Point State Park," said Jake Weiland, manager of Point State Park.

The $3.4 million plan will include upgrades, repairs and replacements to the park's infrastructure — from the walkways, hardscapes, and landscaping to the utilities and parking. Weiland said a huge part of this project involves the landmark fountain.

"The fountain is a key piece of our infrastructure but also an iconic figure for the community. We're going to actually be doing some fountain lighting fixture updates, and we're going to be replacing all the controllers that are currently in place. We're going to do some infrastructure repairs to the fountain itself," Weiland said.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources State Parks Director John Hallas said the project is slated to run from May 2025 through spring 2026.

"These were certainly, in the first and foremost, public health and safety and access related to things we needed to do in preparation for welcoming all the millions of visitors that will be on the park during that event year," Hallas said.

The park won't be able to host large events during the construction, but it won't close down entirely.

"There will be access to the park. We are guaranteeing access to the Fort Pitt Museum. The restrooms will be open, as well as access in and around the Monongahela and Allegheny wharfs," said Hallas.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources expects to open construction bids at the start of the new year.

The investment is part of the Shapiro administration's focus on revitalizing the state's tourism sites.