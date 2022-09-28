Fire marshal continuing investigation of house explosion in Plum Borough

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - The investigation is continuing into a home explosion that happened in Plum back in April.

The home on Hialeah Drive was reduced to rubble when it exploded. The family was home at the time, getting ready for bed. The parents got their two youngest boys out on the main level while the oldest, an 11-year-old, escaped through the basement.

RELATED STORIES:



Now, the fire marshal's office has finished examining the gas service to the home and it will now conduct follow-up interviews with the residents of the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the insurance company is expected to release its findings soon and then the site can be cleaned up.