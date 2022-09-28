Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire marshal continuing investigation of house explosion in Plum Borough

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Investigation of Plum house explosion continues
Investigation of Plum house explosion continues 00:19

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - The investigation is continuing into a home explosion that happened in Plum back in April. 

The home on Hialeah Drive was reduced to rubble when it exploded. The family was home at the time, getting ready for bed. The parents got their two youngest boys out on the main level while the oldest, an 11-year-old, escaped through the basement. 

RELATED STORIES:

Now, the fire marshal's office has finished examining the gas service to the home and it will now conduct follow-up interviews with the residents of the neighborhood. 

Meanwhile, the insurance company is expected to release its findings soon and then the site can be cleaned up. 

First published on September 28, 2022 / 5:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.