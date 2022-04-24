Watch CBS News

Family out of the hospital after their home exploded in Plum

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Investigation underway into what caused home explosion 02:27

PLUM (KDKA) -- A neighborhood has been left rattled after a home exploded in Plum Borough, leaving nothing but pieces behind. 

A cousin of the family involved in the explosion told KDKA that all five members of the family who were injured are out of the hospital this morning and despite the shock that's still there, everyone is doing okay. 

At this time, there are multiple investigations going on, trying to figure what caused this explosion. 

According to people's gas, a preliminary investigation found no leaks or any indication of any failure in the pipeline.

A spokesperson told KDKA that they will continue safety checks in the area and work with the fire marshal's office, which is leading the investigation.

The Pennsylvania Utility Commission's safety division is also investigating along with the fire marshal.

A spokesperson tells us they are working to determine if a public utility service was involved, as well as looking into a possible cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the meantime — KDKA has learned that this home was just sold to a company that wanted to flip the home.

 Then it was sold to the family living in it in December — before the explosion.

Bryant Reed
Bryant Reed - KDKA

Bryant Reed joined the KDKA news team as a reporter in January 2021. Bryant covers all sorts of news stories including breaking news, human interest and crime, to enterprise stories you might not hear about every day.

First published on April 24, 2022 / 10:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.