Finding a fish fry near me. Your guide to 2025 local fish fries in the Pittsburgh area.
The Lenten season is here. If that means you are forgoing meat on Fridays in favor of a fish lunch or dinner, you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2025 edition for the Pittsburgh area is back!
So, go on, plan ahead by using our guide and listings to find a fish fry near you! For more information on the Lenten season at Diocese of Pittsburgh churches and parishes, visit their website here. Also, check out this interactive Fish Fry map, which was built by local volunteer coders, according to the Associated Press.
Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions
Why are fish fries popular in Pittsburgh?
Western Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic community is vast and tightknit. Each year, during the Lenten season, that community – plus, other Christian faithful and supporters – come together for the fish fry.
Giving up meat and eating fish on Fridays during Lent is a tradition for those of the Roman Catholic faith. Fasting and abstaining from certain foods has been a part of Christianity from its very beginnings, according to the U.S. Catholic. Forgoing meat on the Fridays of Lent is significant for many different reasons. It is much like the other Lenten tradition of giving up something of indulgence during the same time period leading up to Easter.
Fish fries are, of course, very important yearly fundraisers for churches, VFWs, fire halls and more. But the fish fry also means community building, catching up with old friends and honoring long-held traditions based in belief and religious tradition ahead of the Easter holiday.
The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese is more than 600,000 strong. It stretches across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.
In Westmoreland County, the Greensburg Catholic Diocese has about 135,000 parishioners and covers other communities, like Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.
Plus, there are other organizations – fire departments, VFWs, elk clubs, charities and more – that host Lenten fish fries.
Fish fries are about the fellowship, faith, friendship and, of course, the food. Below, you can use our listings to find a fish fry near you. Or, if you want to try something different, find a new one a little out of the way and venture there. It's a great way to spend a Friday during the Lenten season.
KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE
Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese
All Saints Parish (Butler County)
St. Conrad Social Center
125 Buttercup Road, Butler, Pa. 16001
When: Lenten Fridays from Feb. 28-April 11 from 4-6:30 p.m.
Takeout: Order online or in-person
Click here for more information.
Archangel Gabriel Parish
St. Malachy Church Cafeteria
343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
When: Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 18, from 3-6 p.m.
Takeout: 412-771-0848
Click here for more information.
Blessed Trinity Parish
St. Albert the Great Church Parish Center Hall
3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227
When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-440-0221
Click here for more information.
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish
St. Bernadette Church Dining Hall
245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, Pa. 15146
When: Lenten Fridays from 4:30-7 p.m.; no Good Friday
Takeout: 412-373-0050
Click here for more information.
Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy
205 Brilliant Avenue, Aspinwall, Pa. 15215
When: March 7 and April 4 - Lunch (takeout only) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dinner (dine-in, takeout, curbside) from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-781-7927
Click here for more information.
Corpus Christi Parish
St. Barbara Church Hall
45 Prestley Rd., Bridgeville, Pa. 15017
When: Fridays - March 7, 21, and April 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-914-3461
Click here for more information.
Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)
St. Ferdinand Church Oldenski Hall
2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. then 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-776-2888 ext. 1098
Click here for more information.
Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)
St. Gregory Catholic School Lenten Fish Fry in the school cafeteria
115 Pine St., Zelienople, Pa. 16063
When: Lenten Fridays, March 7-April 11 from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-452-8010
Click here for more information.
Divine Redeemer Parish
St. James Church Cafeteria
200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, Pa. 15143
When: Lenten Fridays, March 7-April 11 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-528-1030
Click here for more information.
First United Methodist Church
Covenant Center
332 N Water Street, Kittanning, Pa.,16201
When: Lenten Fridays from 4:30-6 p.m.
Fairmont-Hahntown VFD
890 Rose Street, North Huntingdon, Pa., 15642
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays 3-8 p.m. Good Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Take out: 724-864-4746; 724-863-4258; 724-864-8725
Click here for more information.
Guardian Angels Parish
Most Blessed Sacrament Campus
800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065
When: Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-226-4900
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
St. Irenaeus Church
387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, Pa., 15139
When: Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
Holy Family School
418 Unity Center Road., Plum, PA 15239
When: Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
St. Joseph Church
825 Second Ave., Verona, Pa. 15147
When: Ash Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
Our Lady of Joy Church
2000 O'Block Rd., Plum, Pa., 15239
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Spirit Parish (Lawrence County)
St. Vitus Church at the Faith Formation Building
915 S. Jefferson Street, New Castle, Pa. 16101
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Takeout: 724-652-5538 - Orders taken Fridays from 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Mary, Mother of God Parish
Corpus Christi Hall
803 Market Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-672-6004 | 412-672-0765 | 412-672-2220 - Delivery offered until 6 p.m.
Click here for more information. View the menu here.
Mary, Queen of Peace Parish (South Side)
Parish Hall
81 S. 13th Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Takeout: 412-481-9390 or order online
Click here for more information.
Mary, Queen of Saints Parish (Beaver County)
Our Lady of Fatima School at Kohler Hall
2270 Brodhead Rd., Hopewell Twp., Pa. 15001
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
St. Joseph Church Cafeteria
1313 5th Ave., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
When: Lenten Fridays and Good Friday, 3-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-329-7911 - Orders taken Fridays from 1:30-6:30 p.m.
Click here for more information. View the menu here.
Our Lady of Hope Parish
St. Valentine Church - Frawley Hall
2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102
When: Lenten Fridays except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-851-9176
Click here for more information. View the menu here.
Our Lady of Hope Parish
St. Gabriel Church
5200 Greenridge Drive, Whitehall, Pa.15236
When: Lenten Fridays except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-881-0495
Click here for more information. View the menu here.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish
St. Teresa of Avila Church (Perrysville)
800 Avila Court, Ross, Pa. 15237
When: Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.(dine-in), 4:30-7 p.m. (drive-thru)
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish/St. Mary of Assumption Campus
Marian Hall
2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-684-1112
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
Saint Victor Campus Activity Building
527 Bairdford Rd., Bairdford, Pa. 15006
When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 3-6:30pm
Takeout: 724-265-4017 - Orders taken starting at 2:45 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish (Beaver County)
St. Cecilia Church Hall
628 Virginia Avenue Rochester, PA 15074
When: Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Takeout: 724-775-3775 or 724-709-7426
Click here for more information. Order online here.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish (Beaver County)
Sts. Peter and Paul School
370 East End Ave., Beaver, Pa. 15009
When: Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Good Friday 3-7 p.m. (takeout only)
Takeout: 724-359-2548 or 412-496-1272
Click here for more information.
Regina Coeli Parish
Assumption Church - McGovern Hall
45 North Sprague Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15202
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-307-7724 - Orders taken starting at 3 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Resurrection Parish
Saint Thomas More Church Family Life Center (Bethel Park)
126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15241
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout: No phone orders; online orders taken at their website
Click here for more information.
Saint Aidan Parish
Saint Alphonsus Church/Blessed Francis Seelos Academy
201 Church Road, Wexford, Pa. 15090
When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, Good Friday - dine-in from 4:30-7:30 p.m.; takeout from 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-585-3915 or 724-931-0596 - Orders taken starting at 2 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish (Washington County)
Donora Social Hall
1 Park Rd., Donora, PA 15033
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Takeout: 724-379-7559
Click here for more information.
Saint Catherine Labouré Parish (South Park)
Saint Louise de Marillac School Cafeteria
310 McMurray Rd., Upper St. Clair, Pa. 15241
When: Lenten Fridays from March 7-April 4, 2025, from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)
St. Louis Church
202 W. State St., West Sunbury, PA 16061
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-6 p.m.
Takeout: No phone orders
Click here for more information.
Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)
St. Peter Church
670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Francis of Assisi Parish (Butler County)
St. Mary of the Assumption School
811 Herman Rd., Butler, PA 16002
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3-6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)
Our Lady of Lourdes Hall
1111 Main St., Burgettstown, PA 15021
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-947-5076 - Orders taken starting at 2 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)
Saint Alphonsus Hall
219 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057
When: Ash Wednesday (March 5) and first Friday of Lent (March 7) only from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint James Parish (Washington County)
Immaculate Conception Church Hall
119 W. Chestnut St., Washington, PA 15301
When: Ash Wednesday (takeout only) from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday (dine-in or takeout) from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Deliveries with $30 minimum in 10-mile radius from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Takeout: 724-222-9737 - Orders taken starting at 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint James Parish (Washington County)
Sacred Heart Church Hall
Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-222-9737
Click here for more information.
Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)
Saint Benedict the Abbot Church's Pope Benedict Activity Center
120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)
Saint Francis of Assisi Church's Finley Hall
3609 Washington Ave., Finleyville, PA 15332
When: Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Jude Parish
Sacred Heart Elementary School Cafeteria (Shadyside - East End)
325 Emerson Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15206
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-441-1582 ext. 204 - Orders taken starting at 4 p.m.; Online orders after 3 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Joseph the Worker Parish
Keane Hall
2001 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills, PA 15314
When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-723-1200
Click here for more information.
Saint Katharine Drexel Parish (Washington County)
Drexel Hall
208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville, PA 15314
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Takeout: 724-209-1370, ext. 424 - Orders taken starting at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish (Beaver County)
Good Samaritan Church Jericho Hall
799 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-266-6010 - Call before 4 p.m. to place an order
Click here for more information.
Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish
Saints John and Paul Church Hall
2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, Pa. 15143
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: Online ordering available day of the fish fry from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish
St. Kilian Church and School
7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7:30 p.m.
Takeout: 724-625-1665 - Orders taken from 2-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saints Martha and Mary Parish
Parish Social Hall
2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, Pa. 15101
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-486-6001
Click here for more information. View the menu here.
Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)
St. Ann Church
232 High St., Waynesburg, Pa. 15370
When: Most Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.; Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Takeout: 724-883-2445
Click here for more information.
Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)
St. Marcellus Church
1340 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344
When: Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-627-7568
Click here for more information.
Saint Michael the Archangel Parish
Saint Bernard Church, Clairvaux Hall
311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Pa. 15216
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-440-2697
Click here for more information.
Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)
Miraculous Medal Banquet Hall
290 Hallam Ave., Meadowlands, PA 15347
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)
Saint Patrick Church
317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, PA, 15317
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-416-3873
Click here for more information.
Saint Paul of the Cross Parish
South Hills Catholic Academy gym/former Saint Anne School Gym
4040 Willow Avenue, Castle Shannon, Pa. 15324
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-631-5201 - Orders taken from 3:30–6:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Philip Parish
Ascension Church, Conner Hall
114 Berry Street, Crafton, Pa. 15205
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.; Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Click here for more information. View the menu here.
Saint Raphael the Archangel Parish
Saints Simon and Jude Church - Parish Life Center Gym
1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Saint Catherine of Siena Social Hall (Beechview)
1907 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-531-2135 ext. 19
Click here for more information.
Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish
Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church
363 W. 11th Ave. Ext., Homestead, PA 15120
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Takeout: 412-462-1743
Click here for more information.
Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish
Saint Agnes Church
561 Saint Agnes Ln., West Mifflin, PA 15122
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11.30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Takeout: 412-461-1054
Click here for more information.
Saint Wendelin School
Church Hall
210 Saint Wendelin Rd., Butler,16002
When: Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping
Immaculate Heart of Mary Rosary Hall (Polish Hill)
3058 Brereton St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.
Takeout: 412-621-5441 - Orders taken starting Fridays at noon
Click here for more information.
Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping
Most Holy Name of Jesus School Hall (Troy Hill)
1515 Tinsbury St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish
St. Thomas a Becket Church Annex
139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025
When: Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-655-9966
Click here for more information.
Greensburg Catholic Diocese
Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department/St. Bartholomew Church
Marian Hall at St. Bartholomew Church
388 Cemetery Rd., Crabtree, Pa. 15624
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-834-9789 or 724-834-1028
Click here for more information.
Mount St. Peter Parish
Church Hall
100 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-335-1458 - Call-in orders accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Grace Church
1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601
When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday. Lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dinner 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-836-8157 - Drive-thru only, no dine in
Click here for more information. View the menu here.
Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish
Parish Social Hall
411 McKinley Avenue, East Vandergrift, PA 15629
When: Ash Wednesday from 12-6:30 p.m. and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Takeout: 724-568-1313
Click here for more information.
Sacred Heart Church
School cafeteria
504 Cowan Avenue, Jeannette, PA 15644
When: Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-527-9940 - Phones Orders start at 2:00 pm, pick up is at 4:00 pm
Click here for more information.
Saint Barbara Roman Catholic Church
111 Raymaley Rd.
Harrison City, PA 15636
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m. (takeout only)
Click here for more information.
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Mack Hall
200 Leger Rd., Irwin, PA 15642
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint John the Baptist & Saint Joseph Parishes (Scottdale)
St. John's School Hall
501 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Takeout: 724-887-7013
Click here for more information.
Saint Raymond of the Mountains
Social Hall
170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628
When: Lenten Friday, except Good Friday from 3:30-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
The Historic Church of St. Peter and Saint Cecilia Church (Brownsville & Grindstone)
St. Mary's Social Hall
118 Church St, Brownsville, Pa. 15417
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Takeout:
Click here for more information.
Other Organizations
American Legion Post 935
Social Hall
280 Joseph Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15227
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, 4-6:30 p.m.
Takeout: 412-881-2240
Click here for more information.
Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company #2
Social Hall
10 Main St. (Pa. Route 906), Belle Vernon, PA 15012
When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Bessemer Croatian Club
Dining room
601 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer, PA 16112
When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 12-8 p.m.
Takeout: 724-667-1066
Click here for more information.
Charleroi Fire Department
Social Hall
328 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, Pa., 15022
When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday, 4-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-483-7311
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
107 Flowers Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15207
When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Click here for more information. Pre-ordering available online.
Coraopolis Elks Lodge 1090
Lodge Hall
1150 Stoops Ferry Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108
When: Lenten Fridays
Takeout: 412-264-0846
Click here for more information.
Dravosburg Volunteer Fire Department #1
598 Ravine Street, Dravosburg, Pa., 15034
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 412-466-2405, also does free in-town delivery
Dunbar VFC
Club behind the fire hall
1 Fireman Lane, Dunbar, PA 15431
When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Eastern Area Prehospital Service
Training room and garage
192 Eleventh Street, Turtle Creek, Pa. 15145
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-6:40 p.m.
Takeout: 412-829-8155
Click here for more information.
Farmington Volunteer Fire Department
119 Elliotsville Rd., Farmington, Pa. 15437
When: Lenten Fridays - March 7 & 21 and April 4 & 18 from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Ligonier Twp VFD #1, Waterford
44 Fire Hall Road, Ligonier, Pa., 15658
When: Every Lenten Friday, including Good Friday, from 4-7 p.m.; phone orders open at 3:30 p.m.
Takeout: 724-238-5270
Click here for more information.
Lower Burrell VFC#1
Social Hall
915 New York Ave, Lower Burrell, Pa., 15068
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-339-7537
New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department
212 Gay St., New Alexandria, Pa. 15670
When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-668-9911
Click here for more information.
NHT VFDCo 2
Banquet Hall Larimer VFD
1340 Brownstown Rd, Larimer, Pa., 15647
When: Lenten Fridays 4-7 p.m., Good Friday 3-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-331-2019
Madison Volunteer Fire Department
Social Hall
21 Fire Hall Lane Box 232, Madison, Pa., 15663
When: Lenten Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Parks Township VFD
Social Hall
1119 Dalmation Drive, Vandergrift, Pa., 15690
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; delivery stops at 4 p.m., phone orders end at 5:30 p.m.
Takeout: 724-567-5517
Click here for more information.
Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
Church Hall
901 Hartman St., McKeesport, Pa. 15132
When: Lenten Fridays from March 7-April 4 from 12-6 p.m.
Takeout: 412-287-6249
Click here for more information.
Unconventional Kitchen
8200 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237
When: Lenten Fridays. Pickup times from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Takeout: 412-348-0188
Click here for more information.
VFW Post 566
141 Sumner Ave., Vandergrift, Pa. 15690
When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Takeout: 724-568-1427
West Leisenring VFD
Social Hall
856 Bute Road, West Leisenring, Pa. 15489
When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Takeout: 724-550-4101
West Mifflin Volunteer Fire Company No. 3
Social Hall
3722 Rodeo Drive, West Mifflin, Pa., 15122
When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, 3-9 p.m.
Takeout: 412-469-0219
Click here for more information.
Wilkins Township VFC #3
Social Hall
109 Powell Street, East Pittsburgh, Pa., 15112
When: Lenten Fridays 4-7 p.m., Good Friday 12-7 p.m.
Zane's Fish Fry - VFW Post 191
Social Hall
539 East Pike Street, Canonsburg, Pa., 15317
When: Ash Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and every Lenten Friday, all call-in orders must be placed by 5:45 p.m.
Takeout: 724-873-9298
How to fry fish at home
Feel like staying home this Friday? Plenty of the fish fries across western Pennsylvania offer takeout. Some even offer delivery services.
But if you feel like some homemade fish, there are plenty of recipes out there for a do-it-yourself Friday Lenten dinner. That includes from featured Pittsburgh Today Live chef, Rania Harris.
A few years ago, she showed Team PTL how to make a scrumptious fried fish sandwich. You can find the recipe and directions here.
If you are looking for some healthier options, she's also shared this recipe for Coconut Fish Curry with the PTL audience. Plus, Chef Bill Fuller, another friend of Team PTL, has shared this recipe for Roasted Salmon with Asparagus Salad.