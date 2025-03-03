Finding a fish fry near me. Your guide to 2025 local fish fries in the Pittsburgh area.

The Lenten season is here. If that means you are forgoing meat on Fridays in favor of a fish lunch or dinner, you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2025 edition for the Pittsburgh area is back!

So, go on, plan ahead by using our guide and listings to find a fish fry near you! For more information on the Lenten season at Diocese of Pittsburgh churches and parishes, visit their website here. Also, check out this interactive Fish Fry map, which was built by local volunteer coders, according to the Associated Press.

Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions

Why are fish fries popular in Pittsburgh?



Western Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic community is vast and tightknit. Each year, during the Lenten season, that community – plus, other Christian faithful and supporters – come together for the fish fry.

Giving up meat and eating fish on Fridays during Lent is a tradition for those of the Roman Catholic faith. Fasting and abstaining from certain foods has been a part of Christianity from its very beginnings, according to the U.S. Catholic. Forgoing meat on the Fridays of Lent is significant for many different reasons. It is much like the other Lenten tradition of giving up something of indulgence during the same time period leading up to Easter.

Fish fries are, of course, very important yearly fundraisers for churches, VFWs, fire halls and more. But the fish fry also means community building, catching up with old friends and honoring long-held traditions based in belief and religious tradition ahead of the Easter holiday.

The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese is more than 600,000 strong. It stretches across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.

In Westmoreland County, the Greensburg Catholic Diocese has about 135,000 parishioners and covers other communities, like Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.

Plus, there are other organizations – fire departments, VFWs, elk clubs, charities and more – that host Lenten fish fries.

Fish fries are about the fellowship, faith, friendship and, of course, the food. Below, you can use our listings to find a fish fry near you. Or, if you want to try something different, find a new one a little out of the way and venture there. It's a great way to spend a Friday during the Lenten season.

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

All Saints Parish (Butler County)

St. Conrad Social Center

125 Buttercup Road, Butler, Pa. 16001

When: Lenten Fridays from Feb. 28-April 11 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Takeout: Order online or in-person

Click here for more information.

Archangel Gabriel Parish

St. Malachy Church Cafeteria

343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

When: Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 18, from 3-6 p.m.

Takeout: 412-771-0848

Click here for more information.

Blessed Trinity Parish

St. Albert the Great Church Parish Center Hall

3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227

When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-440-0221

Click here for more information.

Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish

St. Bernadette Church Dining Hall

245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, Pa. 15146

When: Lenten Fridays from 4:30-7 p.m.; no Good Friday

Takeout: 412-373-0050

Click here for more information.

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy

205 Brilliant Avenue, Aspinwall, Pa. 15215

When: March 7 and April 4 - Lunch (takeout only) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dinner (dine-in, takeout, curbside) from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-781-7927

Click here for more information.

Corpus Christi Parish

St. Barbara Church Hall

45 Prestley Rd., Bridgeville, Pa. 15017

When: Fridays - March 7, 21, and April 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-914-3461

Click here for more information.

Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)

St. Ferdinand Church Oldenski Hall

2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. then 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-776-2888 ext. 1098

Click here for more information.

Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)

St. Gregory Catholic School Lenten Fish Fry in the school cafeteria

115 Pine St., Zelienople, Pa. 16063

When: Lenten Fridays, March 7-April 11 from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-452-8010

Click here for more information.

Divine Redeemer Parish

St. James Church Cafeteria

200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, Pa. 15143

When: Lenten Fridays, March 7-April 11 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-528-1030

Click here for more information.

First United Methodist Church

Covenant Center

332 N Water Street, Kittanning, Pa.,16201

When: Lenten Fridays from 4:30-6 p.m.

Fairmont-Hahntown VFD

890 Rose Street, North Huntingdon, Pa., 15642

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays 3-8 p.m. Good Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Take out: 724-864-4746; 724-863-4258; 724-864-8725

Click here for more information.

Guardian Angels Parish

Most Blessed Sacrament Campus

800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065

When: Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-226-4900

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

St. Irenaeus Church

387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, Pa., 15139

When: Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

Holy Family School

418 Unity Center Road., Plum, PA 15239

When: Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

St. Joseph Church

825 Second Ave., Verona, Pa. 15147

When: Ash Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

Our Lady of Joy Church

2000 O'Block Rd., Plum, Pa., 15239

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Spirit Parish (Lawrence County)

St. Vitus Church at the Faith Formation Building

915 S. Jefferson Street, New Castle, Pa. 16101

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Takeout: 724-652-5538 - Orders taken Fridays from 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Mary, Mother of God Parish

Corpus Christi Hall

803 Market Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-672-6004 | 412-672-0765 | 412-672-2220 - Delivery offered until 6 p.m.

Click here for more information. View the menu here.

Mary, Queen of Peace Parish (South Side)

Parish Hall

81 S. 13th Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Takeout: 412-481-9390 or order online

Click here for more information.

Mary, Queen of Saints Parish (Beaver County)

Our Lady of Fatima School at Kohler Hall

2270 Brodhead Rd., Hopewell Twp., Pa. 15001

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

St. Joseph Church Cafeteria

1313 5th Ave., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

When: Lenten Fridays and Good Friday, 3-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-329-7911 - Orders taken Fridays from 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information. View the menu here.

Our Lady of Hope Parish

St. Valentine Church - Frawley Hall

2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102

When: Lenten Fridays except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-851-9176

Click here for more information. View the menu here.

Our Lady of Hope Parish

St. Gabriel Church

5200 Greenridge Drive, Whitehall, Pa.15236

When: Lenten Fridays except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-881-0495

Click here for more information. View the menu here.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish

St. Teresa of Avila Church (Perrysville)

800 Avila Court, Ross, Pa. 15237

When: Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.(dine-in), 4:30-7 p.m. (drive-thru)

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish/St. Mary of Assumption Campus

Marian Hall

2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-684-1112

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish

Saint Victor Campus Activity Building

527 Bairdford Rd., Bairdford, Pa. 15006

When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 3-6:30pm

Takeout: 724-265-4017 - Orders taken starting at 2:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Valley Parish (Beaver County)

St. Cecilia Church Hall

628 Virginia Avenue Rochester, PA 15074

When: Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Takeout: 724-775-3775 or 724-709-7426

Click here for more information. Order online here.

Our Lady of the Valley Parish (Beaver County)

Sts. Peter and Paul School

370 East End Ave., Beaver, Pa. 15009

When: Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Good Friday 3-7 p.m. (takeout only)

Takeout: 724-359-2548 or 412-496-1272

Click here for more information.

Regina Coeli Parish

Assumption Church - McGovern Hall

45 North Sprague Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15202

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-307-7724 - Orders taken starting at 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Resurrection Parish

Saint Thomas More Church Family Life Center (Bethel Park)

126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15241

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout: No phone orders; online orders taken at their website

Click here for more information.

Saint Aidan Parish

Saint Alphonsus Church/Blessed Francis Seelos Academy

201 Church Road, Wexford, Pa. 15090

When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, Good Friday - dine-in from 4:30-7:30 p.m.; takeout from 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-585-3915 or 724-931-0596 - Orders taken starting at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish (Washington County)

Donora Social Hall

1 Park Rd., Donora, PA 15033

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Takeout: 724-379-7559

Click here for more information.

Saint Catherine Labouré Parish (South Park)

Saint Louise de Marillac School Cafeteria

310 McMurray Rd., Upper St. Clair, Pa. 15241

When: Lenten Fridays from March 7-April 4, 2025, from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)

St. Louis Church

202 W. State St., West Sunbury, PA 16061

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-6 p.m.

Takeout: No phone orders

Click here for more information.

Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)

St. Peter Church

670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Francis of Assisi Parish (Butler County)

St. Mary of the Assumption School

811 Herman Rd., Butler, PA 16002

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3-6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)

Our Lady of Lourdes Hall

1111 Main St., Burgettstown, PA 15021

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-947-5076 - Orders taken starting at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)

Saint Alphonsus Hall

219 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057

When: Ash Wednesday (March 5) and first Friday of Lent (March 7) only from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint James Parish (Washington County)

Immaculate Conception Church Hall

119 W. Chestnut St., Washington, PA 15301

When: Ash Wednesday (takeout only) from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday (dine-in or takeout) from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Deliveries with $30 minimum in 10-mile radius from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Takeout: 724-222-9737 - Orders taken starting at 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint James Parish (Washington County)

Sacred Heart Church Hall

Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-222-9737

Click here for more information.

Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)

Saint Benedict the Abbot Church's Pope Benedict Activity Center

120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)

Saint Francis of Assisi Church's Finley Hall

3609 Washington Ave., Finleyville, PA 15332

When: Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Jude Parish

Sacred Heart Elementary School Cafeteria (Shadyside - East End)

325 Emerson Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15206

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-441-1582 ext. 204 - Orders taken starting at 4 p.m.; Online orders after 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Joseph the Worker Parish

Keane Hall

2001 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills, PA 15314

When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-723-1200

Click here for more information.

Saint Katharine Drexel Parish (Washington County)

Drexel Hall

208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville, PA 15314

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Takeout: 724-209-1370, ext. 424 - Orders taken starting at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish (Beaver County)

Good Samaritan Church Jericho Hall

799 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-266-6010 - Call before 4 p.m. to place an order

Click here for more information.

Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish

Saints John and Paul Church Hall

2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, Pa. 15143

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: Online ordering available day of the fish fry from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish

St. Kilian Church and School

7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7:30 p.m.

Takeout: 724-625-1665 - Orders taken from 2-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saints Martha and Mary Parish

Parish Social Hall

2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, Pa. 15101

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-486-6001

Click here for more information. View the menu here.

Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)

St. Ann Church

232 High St., Waynesburg, Pa. 15370

When: Most Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.; Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Takeout: 724-883-2445

Click here for more information.

Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)

St. Marcellus Church

1340 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344

When: Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-627-7568

Click here for more information.

Saint Michael the Archangel Parish

Saint Bernard Church, Clairvaux Hall

311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Pa. 15216

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-440-2697

Click here for more information.

Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)

Miraculous Medal Banquet Hall

290 Hallam Ave., Meadowlands, PA 15347

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)

Saint Patrick Church

317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, PA, 15317

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-416-3873

Click here for more information.

Saint Paul of the Cross Parish

South Hills Catholic Academy gym/former Saint Anne School Gym

4040 Willow Avenue, Castle Shannon, Pa. 15324

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-631-5201 - Orders taken from 3:30–6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Philip Parish

Ascension Church, Conner Hall

114 Berry Street, Crafton, Pa. 15205

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.; Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Click here for more information. View the menu here.

Saint Raphael the Archangel Parish

Saints Simon and Jude Church - Parish Life Center Gym

1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish

Saint Catherine of Siena Social Hall (Beechview)

1907 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-531-2135 ext. 19

Click here for more information.

Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish

Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church

363 W. 11th Ave. Ext., Homestead, PA 15120

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Takeout: 412-462-1743

Click here for more information.

Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish

Saint Agnes Church

561 Saint Agnes Ln., West Mifflin, PA 15122

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11.30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Takeout: 412-461-1054

Click here for more information.

Saint Wendelin School

Church Hall

210 Saint Wendelin Rd., Butler,16002

When: Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping

Immaculate Heart of Mary Rosary Hall (Polish Hill)

3058 Brereton St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.

Takeout: 412-621-5441 - Orders taken starting Fridays at noon

Click here for more information.

Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping

Most Holy Name of Jesus School Hall (Troy Hill)

1515 Tinsbury St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish

St. Thomas a Becket Church Annex

139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025

When: Lenten Fridays, and Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-655-9966

Click here for more information.

Greensburg Catholic Diocese

Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department/St. Bartholomew Church

Marian Hall at St. Bartholomew Church

388 Cemetery Rd., Crabtree, Pa. 15624

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-834-9789 or 724-834-1028

Click here for more information.

Mount St. Peter Parish

Church Hall

100 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-335-1458 - Call-in orders accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Grace Church

1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601

When: Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday. Lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dinner 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-836-8157 - Drive-thru only, no dine in

Click here for more information. View the menu here.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish

Parish Social Hall

411 McKinley Avenue, East Vandergrift, PA 15629

When: Ash Wednesday from 12-6:30 p.m. and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Takeout: 724-568-1313

Click here for more information.

Sacred Heart Church

School cafeteria

504 Cowan Avenue, Jeannette, PA 15644

When: Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-527-9940 - Phones Orders start at 2:00 pm, pick up is at 4:00 pm

Click here for more information.

Saint Barbara Roman Catholic Church

111 Raymaley Rd.

Harrison City, PA 15636

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m. (takeout only)

Click here for more information.

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

Mack Hall

200 Leger Rd., Irwin, PA 15642

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint John the Baptist & Saint Joseph Parishes (Scottdale)

St. John's School Hall

501 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Takeout: 724-887-7013

Click here for more information.

Saint Raymond of the Mountains

Social Hall

170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628

When: Lenten Friday, except Good Friday from 3:30-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

The Historic Church of St. Peter and Saint Cecilia Church (Brownsville & Grindstone)

St. Mary's Social Hall

118 Church St, Brownsville, Pa. 15417

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Other Organizations

American Legion Post 935

Social Hall

280 Joseph Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15227

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, 4-6:30 p.m.

Takeout: 412-881-2240

Click here for more information.

Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company #2

Social Hall

10 Main St. (Pa. Route 906), Belle Vernon, PA 15012

When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays, Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Bessemer Croatian Club

Dining room

601 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer, PA 16112

When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 12-8 p.m.

Takeout: 724-667-1066

Click here for more information.

Charleroi Fire Department

Social Hall

328 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, Pa., 15022

When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday, 4-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-483-7311

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

107 Flowers Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15207

When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for more information. Pre-ordering available online.

Coraopolis Elks Lodge 1090

Lodge Hall

1150 Stoops Ferry Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108

When: Lenten Fridays

Takeout: 412-264-0846

Click here for more information.

Dravosburg Volunteer Fire Department #1

598 Ravine Street, Dravosburg, Pa., 15034

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 412-466-2405, also does free in-town delivery

Dunbar VFC

Club behind the fire hall

1 Fireman Lane, Dunbar, PA 15431

When: Ash Wednesday, Lenten Fridays and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Eastern Area Prehospital Service

Training room and garage

192 Eleventh Street, Turtle Creek, Pa. 15145

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m.-6:40 p.m.

Takeout: 412-829-8155

Click here for more information.

Farmington Volunteer Fire Department

119 Elliotsville Rd., Farmington, Pa. 15437

When: Lenten Fridays - March 7 & 21 and April 4 & 18 from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Ligonier Twp VFD #1, Waterford

44 Fire Hall Road, Ligonier, Pa., 15658

When: Every Lenten Friday, including Good Friday, from 4-7 p.m.; phone orders open at 3:30 p.m.

Takeout: 724-238-5270

Click here for more information.

Lower Burrell VFC#1

Social Hall

915 New York Ave, Lower Burrell, Pa., 15068

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-339-7537

New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department

212 Gay St., New Alexandria, Pa. 15670

When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-668-9911

Click here for more information.

NHT VFDCo 2

Banquet Hall Larimer VFD

1340 Brownstown Rd, Larimer, Pa., 15647

When: Lenten Fridays 4-7 p.m., Good Friday 3-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-331-2019

Madison Volunteer Fire Department

Social Hall

21 Fire Hall Lane Box 232, Madison, Pa., 15663

When: Lenten Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parks Township VFD

Social Hall

1119 Dalmation Drive, Vandergrift, Pa., 15690

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; delivery stops at 4 p.m., phone orders end at 5:30 p.m.

Takeout: 724-567-5517

Click here for more information.

Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

Church Hall

901 Hartman St., McKeesport, Pa. 15132

When: Lenten Fridays from March 7-April 4 from 12-6 p.m.

Takeout: 412-287-6249

Click here for more information.

Unconventional Kitchen

8200 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237

When: Lenten Fridays. Pickup times from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Takeout: 412-348-0188

Click here for more information.

VFW Post 566

141 Sumner Ave., Vandergrift, Pa. 15690

When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Takeout: 724-568-1427

West Leisenring VFD

Social Hall

856 Bute Road, West Leisenring, Pa. 15489

When: Lenten Fridays, including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout: 724-550-4101

West Mifflin Volunteer Fire Company No. 3

Social Hall

3722 Rodeo Drive, West Mifflin, Pa., 15122

When: Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, 3-9 p.m.

Takeout: 412-469-0219

Click here for more information.

Wilkins Township VFC #3

Social Hall

109 Powell Street, East Pittsburgh, Pa., 15112

When: Lenten Fridays 4-7 p.m., Good Friday 12-7 p.m.

Zane's Fish Fry - VFW Post 191

Social Hall

539 East Pike Street, Canonsburg, Pa., 15317

When: Ash Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and every Lenten Friday, all call-in orders must be placed by 5:45 p.m.

Takeout: 724-873-9298

How to fry fish at home

Feel like staying home this Friday? Plenty of the fish fries across western Pennsylvania offer takeout. Some even offer delivery services.

But if you feel like some homemade fish, there are plenty of recipes out there for a do-it-yourself Friday Lenten dinner. That includes from featured Pittsburgh Today Live chef, Rania Harris.

A few years ago, she showed Team PTL how to make a scrumptious fried fish sandwich. You can find the recipe and directions here.

If you are looking for some healthier options, she's also shared this recipe for Coconut Fish Curry with the PTL audience. Plus, Chef Bill Fuller, another friend of Team PTL, has shared this recipe for Roasted Salmon with Asparagus Salad.