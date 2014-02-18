KDKA Fish Fry Submission Form

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lent is almost here. And, of course, that means the return of Fish Fry season!

Once again, KDKA.com is compiling a list of churches, volunteer fire departments and other organizations for the 2023 KDKA Fish Fry Guide.

We're bringing the guide back so you can plan ahead on your Fridays and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!

Submit your group's information and browse through the listings below:

FIND A FISH FRY NEAR YOU

SUBMIT YOUR FISH FRY INFORMATION

____________________________________________________________

Search For A Fish Fry Near You:

Ash Wednesday is on Feb. 22, so our complete 2023 KDKA Fish Fry Guide is a work in progress! Make sure to keep checking back as it continues to grow!

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2023 FISH FRY GUIDE

___________________________________________________________

Want To Be Listed In Our Guide?

You can submit your group's Fish Fry information by filling out the form below:

By clicking the Submit button, you agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and the CBS Interactive Privacy Policy. We will not use your organization's information for any other purpose than the 2022 KDKA Fish Fry Guide and we will not share the information with third parties.

____________________________________________________________

Additional Fish Fry Friday Links: