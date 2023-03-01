Cooking with Rania: Coconut Fish Curry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Looking for an alternative to fish fries? This recipe from Rania Harris is perfect for Lenten Fridays.

Coconut Fish Curry

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coconut oil

½ medium sweet onion, chopped

2 tablespoons red curry paste

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh lemongrass

1 – 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1-14 ounce full fat unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 pound fresh cod fillets, cut into 1 inch pieces

Zest and juice of 1 large lime

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3 cups cooked white rice

Garnish:

Pomegranate seeds

½ cup toasted unsweetened flaked coconut

Directions:

Melt the coconut oil and a large skillet over high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring until translucent. Stir in the curry paste, lemongrass and ginger and cook for about one minute longer.

Stir in the coconut milk and fish sauce and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the cod and reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the fish is opaque and flakes easily, about 6 to 8 minutes longer. Remove from heat and stir in the lime zest, lime juice and cilantro.

Divide the rice among four shallow large rimmed bowls and spoon the curry over the top and garnish with the pomegranate seeds and toasted coconut.

Serves: 4