Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Coconut Fish Curry

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Looking for an alternative to fish fries? This recipe from Rania Harris is perfect for Lenten Fridays.

Coconut Fish Curry

coconut-fish-curry-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • ½ medium sweet onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh lemongrass
  • 1 – 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
  • 1-14 ounce full fat unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 pound fresh cod fillets, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • Zest and juice of 1 large lime
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 3 cups cooked white rice

Garnish:

  • Pomegranate seeds
  • ½ cup toasted unsweetened flaked coconut

Directions:

Melt the coconut oil and a large skillet over high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring until translucent. Stir in the curry paste, lemongrass and ginger and cook for about one minute longer.

Stir in the coconut milk and fish sauce and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the cod and reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the fish is opaque and flakes easily, about 6 to 8 minutes longer. Remove from heat and stir in the lime zest, lime juice and cilantro.

Divide the rice among four shallow large rimmed bowls and spoon the curry over the top and garnish with the pomegranate seeds and toasted coconut.

Serves: 4

First published on March 1, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.