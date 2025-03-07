Pittsburghers celebrate first fish fry Friday of Lenten season

Friday marks the start of fish fry Fridays for the Lenten season. Churches, clubs, fire departments, and others host them for the community.

Fish Fry season has officially begun, and judging by the parking lot at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish, people are excited, and it's a good sign the fryers are working overtime. Many say it's more than the food; it's about community.

For decades, this parish has kept the tradition alive, drawing in an estimated 2,000 people every week during Lent.

"Fish fries are those unique ones where you don't have to be a church member. It's just the place in the neighborhood, or even in our case, if you're driving from other neighborhoods, you all assemble there. I think that's special because there's fewer opportunities for that these days," said Benjamin Carlucci.

And with that kind of turnout, you can only imagine how much food they're preparing.

"We did 1,400 pounds on Wednesday, and we're planning to do another 1,400 pounds today," said Father Stephen Kresak of the Blessed Trinity Parish. "That's just the fish sandwiches; that doesn't include maybe 200 or 300 pounds for the baked cod."

Beyond fish, the 60 to 90 volunteers prepare desserts, pierogies, haluski, pizza and even fresh donuts.

"I cannot say I've been to one with a donut machine yet," Carlucci said.

"We're definitely enjoying the fish, the Halluski and pierogies. They're really good," Margie Kelley added.

For most, it's all about making those memories as well.

"We [have] been looking forward to coming. We had this planned and wanted to come support the church, [and] just have a good time for lunch. We always know the food's good," resident Janet Sippey said.

"Getting to spend time with my family and letting Aria try her first Lent lunch, she's never been to one of these before, so it was nice for her to come and experience it with everybody," Angelina Pecone said.

The Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish is opening its doors to anybody who wants a good meal, and if you are looking for a local fish fry, you can head to KDKA-TV's annual Fish Fry Guide right here.