Fayette County father sentenced up to 25 years for keeping daughter zip-tied in dog crate

A Fayette County father was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison after police said he starved and beat his daughter, keeping her zip-tied in a dog crate for hours.

Parents Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost of Brownsville were arrested a year ago in what the Fayette County assistant district attorney called the worst case of child abuse she's seen.

Weight was sentenced Friday to approximately 9 to 25 years in jail after pleading guilty, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said. Frost also accepted a general plea in December just before she was supposed to go to trial. She was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

Court paperwork lays out allegations of abuse

State police said their investigation began after they were dispatched to a home on Sheridan Avenue in January of last year for reports of an unresponsive 6-year-old girl. When troopers arrived, they said they found deplorable conditions, with trash, urine and feces from the eight dogs living there throughout the house.

The criminal complaint detailed the allegations of abuse, with one teenager telling investigators that Frost put the girl in the dog kennel naked and left her there overnight. When the family left the house, the teenager said Frost zip-tied the girl's hands and feet together and locked the kennel. The teenager also told state police that Frost wouldn't feed the girl for days at a time.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told a therapist that she slept in the dog cage every night and ate dog food. She told the therapist that Weight beat her and shot her in the legs with a BB gun. Weight and Frost were also accused of beating her with a broom handle when she had accidents.

When Frost pleaded guilty in December, Assistant District Attorney Michelle Kelley said it was a miracle the girl was alive and her body temperature was 88 degrees when she arrived at the hospital.

Kelley said the girl is doing much better now.

"I was so happy when I saw a picture of her now. She's living the life she deserves right now. She's a happy, healthy little girl and we are so happy for her," she told KDKA-TV in January.