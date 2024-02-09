Brother of Pittsburgh-area man accused of abusing daughter speaks out

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family members of a Fayette County couple accused of abusing their 6-year-old daughter are speaking out.

Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost of Brownsville were arrested earlier this week on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. They are accused of starving, beating and keeping their daughter zip-tied in a dog crate for hours on end.

"It's sad," said Rodney Weight, brother of Jacob Weight. "He's my brother, I love him to death. He's wrong. Listen, he did that to his kids. Him and his wife deserve what they get. They'll answer to a jury about this."

Pennsylvania State Police started investing Jacob Weight and Frost on Jan. 7 after their child became unconscious at their home on Sheridan Avenue in Brownsville.

When troopers entered the home, they found it in "deplorable condition." There were five other children, along with other animals found in the house.

The 6-year-old girl is recovering, and the other children have been removed from the home.

"They were my nieces and nephew hurt right now. My brother is grown. These kids are innocent," Rodney Weight said.

Landlord Tim Cole said he was appalled by the news of what happened and realized the couple's seven dogs were running inside the home alone.

"It was already deplorable conditions and you can imagine seven dogs running free through a house what it was like," Cole said. "Three of them were caged up for two days, and I couldn't take it anymore and I did what I had to do to get them out of the cage."

Cole has been taking care of the dogs, but he refuses to go inside the home. He is trying to get the animals some help.

"The house is destroyed," Cole said. "My house is gone. Why these animals weren't removed days ago is beyond me. Even animals have some sort of rights."

The dogs are scheduled to be picked up by Hoffman Kennels in Delmont.

Weight's brother added that the couple previously had their kids taken away by Children & Youth Services, but the kids were eventually returned to their parents.