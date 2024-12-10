Pittsburgh-area mom accused of keeping hog-tied daughter in cage sentenced to at least 35 years in prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fayette County mother who admitted to severely abusing her 6-year-old daughter was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison, authorities said.

Mimi Frost, of Brownsville, was sentenced to 35 to 70 years behind bars on Tuesday after pleading guilty last week, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The post said the 34-year-old woman pleaded guilty to 156 charges.

The Facebook post said Frost admitted to keeping this child hog-tied in a dog cage and told other children in the home on Sheridan Avenue to participate in the abuse. Aubele told KDKA-TV in February that the abuse "was a heartbeat away from a homicide," adding it was a "miracle" the child survived.

Last week, Fayette County Assistant District Attorney Michelle Kelley told KDKA-TV that when the 6-year-old girl arrived at the hospital, her body temperature was 88 degrees. Kelley said the victim is now doing great.

"I was so happy when I saw a picture of her now," Kelley said. "She's living the life she deserves right now. She's a happy, healthy little girl and we are so happy for her."

Frost has been in the Fayette County Jail since her arrest in February. The child's father, Jacob Weight, also faces charges in connection with the case. His trial is scheduled for next year.

The couple's cases were consolidated in April, but Frost went to trial first.