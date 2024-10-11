Where can I see fall foliage in western Pennsylvania? An expert tells us where to go

Places to check out fall foliage in our area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is shaping up to be a prime fall weekend and perhaps a great time to get out and enjoy the colors of fall.

However, if you are looking to immerse yourself in Mother Nature's pallet of changing leaves, you'll need to be a little selective about where you go.

Some leaf-peepers are definitely feeling the summer drought but finally, we're starting to see some color, even if the colors of the fall are not revealing themselves in the way they normally do.

"Birches, maples, cherries - they are dropping their leaves earlier than normal, and the oaks, which are drought tolerant, are staying green because the drought impacts them less," said Dave Planinsek, a leaf expert with the Pa. Department of Conversation and Natural Resources.

So, the leaves that normally turn early are just dropping off the trees instead, but not everywhere.

"I'd recommend people head out east to the highlands," Planinsek said. "That's where we're seeing our best fall color development."

Planinsek said we're not talking about Ligonier and Ohiopyle, saying that we are seeing some color there, but they're not quite at their peak.

Instead, to get to the best colors, you have to get over the mountains.

"Laurel Ridge, and then on into Somerset County," he said. "Somerset County always leads the way for fall foilage in southwestern Pennsylvania."

Popular spots like McConnells Mill and Moraine State Park are starting to change but for the best colors to the north, you need to head to Clearfield, Clinton, and Tioga counties.

"That's a perennial great place to view the fall colors, they are transitioning and probably will, this week, have really good color," Planinsek explained.

In our area locally, we are starting to see some changes but it's slow. Planinsek said he expects to see the best color here around the last week of the month.

As he said, the lack of color is related to drought conditions. It causes the trees that normally turn first to lose their leaves instead of changing colors.

The higher the elevation, the better the color.