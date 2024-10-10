Map shows peak fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania is right around the corner

Should you rake your leaves? An arborist weighs in

Should you rake your leaves? An arborist weighs in

Should you rake your leaves? An arborist weighs in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fall weather has certainly arrived in the Pittsburgh area, and peak fall foliage won't be far behind.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' fall foliage report for Oct. 10-16, this week's drop in nightly temperatures will speed up the changing colors. Southwestern Pennsylvania is one of the areas that is already starting to show some vibrant shades.

🍁The Week 3 Fall Foliage Report is here!🍁



This week’s drop in nightly temperatures sped up the transition of color throughout Penn’s Woods. Vibrant shades can be found throughout the northeastern, northcentral, northwestern, central, and southwestern portions of the… pic.twitter.com/ctHDOpIgQ8 — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 10, 2024

In the Pittsburgh area, the Clear Creek Forest District, which covers northern counties like Beaver and Butler, says the stage of color change varies from hill to hill, but the best colors are right around the corner.

"Continued sunshine and colder nights should steadily propel the transition to peak in roughly one week," the fall foliage report says.

Trees in Greene, Washington and Allegheny counties are starting to change, while Westmoreland and Fayette counties are approaching best color.

Where should you go to see the best fall foliage this week?

The Laurel Highlands and Laurel Ridges are still the places to visit for leaf peeping right now. The Laurel Ridge will show its best color this week, the DCNR says.

The report says Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County is still providing "excellent" fall foliage viewing opportunities. And if you're in the mood for a drive, the DCNR recommends Route 381 from Ligonier to Farmington, which will take you through the countryside of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Now this is some #Fall weather! Some colors are popping at Brush Creek Park in Beaver County, too! Posted by Ray Petelin Weather on Thursday, October 10, 2024

State debuts new viewfinders for colorblind leaf peepers

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Black Mashannon State Park on Wednesday to unveil new color-correcting viewfinders. They'll soon be available at 10 state parks, including Cook Forest, making the state's fall foliage more accessible.

The viewfinders help people with red-green colorblindness "experience the full splendor of fall in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.

The governor's office said the state boasts one of the longest and most varied fall foliage displays on the planet.