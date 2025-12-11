Brother of victim wanted in Westmoreland County Elks Lodge shooting taken into custody

The man wanted for the death of his brother in Westmoreland County has been taken into custody.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Steffon Ballard was taken into custody and arraigned this morning.

Ballard was accused of accidentally shooting his brother, Jeffery, outside of the Elks Lodge in New Kensington.

Jeffery was the bouncer at the club, and according to police, the brothers got into a fight with another man in the club's parking lot over the weekend, and Steffon used his gun to hit the man, but the gun ended up firing and hit Jeffrey in the leg.

He later died at the hospital. Ultimately, Jeffery died due to exsanguination from a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Steffon is being charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and a firearms violation.

Shooting outside of Elks Lodge ruled a homicide

Originally, information provided to KDKA-TV said that around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were called to the Elks Lodge for a reported shooting.

That's where they found Jeffery shot, and he was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that a fight had occurred inside the bar and it carried on outside.

"It's scary," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified. She said she feels safe living outside of the shootings that take place every so often, but says she feels shootings happen everywhere. "I just don't be out. I go to work, I come back, I just don't be out hanging around."

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the interior and exterior of the Elks Lodge, which aligned with what witnesses and the victim told investigators.