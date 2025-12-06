One person hospitalized after shooting at an Elks Lodge in Westmoreland County

At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Westmoreland County Elks Lodge.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, around 3 a.m., police were called to the Elks Lodge on 3rd Avenue in New Kensington for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a person had been shot, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The New Kensington Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.