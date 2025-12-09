Brother of bouncer killed outside Elks Lodge in Westmoreland County charged with homicide

The brother of the bouncer killed in a shooting outside an Elks Lodge in Westmoreland County over the weekend was charged with homicide.

Steffon Ballard was charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited in connection with the death of Jeffrey Ballard, who was the lodge's bouncer, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Ballards were allegedly involved in an altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Elks Lodge on Third Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday around 3 a.m. The district attorney's office said Steffon Ballard was seen by witnesses pulling a handgun from his sock and hitting the other man in the head with it. While striking the man, the gun discharged and hit Jeffrey Ballard in the leg, the news release said.

Steffon Ballard and the other man left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Jeffrey Ballard was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials said he died due to exsanguination from a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The district attorney's office said law enforcement reviewed video from the Elks Lodge, and the video corroborated the accounts from witnesses and the victim.

Steffon Ballard was not in custody as of Tuesday night. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or the New Kensington Police Department. Authorities did not provide any more details about where Steffon Ballard could be.