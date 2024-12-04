Rescuers unable to go into "unstable" mine as search for missing Pennsylvania woman continues at site of opened sinkhole

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Rescue workers remain optimistic as the search for a missing woman, who likely fell through a sinkhole while searching for her runaway cat, continues at an abandoned mine in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, state police said.

A search is underway for a missing woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Unity Township. Pennsylvania State Police

"We remain hopeful that she will be found and the efforts are continuing," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Cliff Greenfield. "Throughout the course of the incident, we have had well over 100 emergency personnel here at the site working through the night. Some of them have left, many of which have been replaced by other personnel. The efforts are ongoing today. I'd like to also address some rumors that have been going around. We've been made aware of some rumors, one being that Ms. Pollard has been found. That is false. We are still actively searching for Ms. Pollard. We are hopeful that she is found alive."

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Trooper Greenfield along with Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Bacha, provided details on how the search has continued and their efforts to find 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard.

"We're still working on some cameras, some electronic devices, some canines, for various reasons, to go through and trying to locate Ms. Pollard," Chief Bacha said. "At this point, the scope of the situation and the condition of the mines, it's beyond sending rescuers in."

Bacha went on to say that the roof of the abandoned mine had collapsed in several places and it was unstable. He said that the Bureau of Mines provided them with hand-drawn maps from the 1940s to help them with their search.

However, oxygen has become a concern.

"It's now a concern for Ms. Pollard, absolutely. It's oxygen deficient," he said. "At the same time, we've had experts from various areas. Many times we would blow air into it. We have fans, fans are made for that - to blow air, fresh oxygen in. At the same time, that can also create another problem in a coal mine. It can actually pull methane back into an area where we didn't have methane. Right now we have no explosive gasses."

At this moment, they are still considering this a rescue mission and not a recovery.

"We're still actively looking," Trooper Greenfield said. "We're using these electronic devices, we're just beyond the scope of the rescuers' hands at this point because of the situations and the danger involved."

Elizabeth Pollard disappeared looking for her runaway cat

Dozens of first responders, from police to firefighters and search and rescue teams, were on the scene at Monday's Restaurant on Marguerite Road looking for Pollard.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, state police said they haven't been able to make contact with Pollard more than 24 hours after she disappeared, but crews have been able to get into the abandoned mine where she fell and it's still considered a rescue mission.

State police said Pollard was last seen in the area around 5 p.m. on Monday calling for Pepper, her lost cat. Hours later, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a family member called state police to report that Pollard had not come home.

Troopers went out searching for her in the area of Monday's Restaurant and discovered her car just before 3 a.m. parked behind the building.

Massive search and rescue effort underway in Unity Township

At one point, more than 100 people had responded to the scene to assist in the massive search and rescue effort.

Crews worked on widening the hole Tuesday and eventually got people down into the mine area. What appeared to be shoe was located while crews were putting cameras and mics underground, but they haven't seen or heard Pollard as of yet.

Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Bacha said there is still reason to be optimistic; however, as oxygen levels underground have been "perfect," with no carbon monoxide or explosive gases in the atmosphere.

Authorities said the temperature in the mine is warmer than the outside air, estimating it was around 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon, much warmer than freezing temperatures above ground.

Limani said Pollard's family is understandably "having a rough go with it."

Elizabeth Pollard's son, Axel Hayes, spoke about his mother's disappearance on Tuesday evening, saying he has gone through many emotions, but hopes first responders find Pollard alive.