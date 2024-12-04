Residents who live near mine at heart of search for missing Pennsylvania woman worried about mine subsidence

Residents who live near mine at heart of search for missing woman worried about mine subsidence

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- As crews continue to dig for Elizabeth Pollard, residents nearby are worried after learning parts of the mine's roof have collapsed.

Authorities on the scene couldn't say whether or not the roof collapse could create more risk, and KDKA-TV is waiting to hear back from the Bureau of Mine Safety.

Crews are using nearly century-old materials to navigate the abandoned mine.

"The Bureau of Mines provided us with some maps. They were hand-drawn maps from the 1940s," said Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Bacha.

A sketch of maps layered together, recreated by mine experts, to help crews identify which area Elizabeth Pollard could have fallen into as well as other blocked or partially collapsed areas of the mine. Image provided by Pennsylvania State Police

It's a look back in time, an old blueprint of the abandoned, Marguerite Mine in Unity Township.

As those who live nearby cope with the intense search and rescue mission underway for 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard, they say they're also stressed about whether they are safe themselves while living on top of the mine.

"If it's collapsing and falling apart in one area, it very likely could go other places, too," said resident Mark Koloshinsky.

Authorities say several areas inside the mine have collapsed as crews continue to dig. Many want answers to know if their homes and businesses could be at risk.

"I can't speak to that. I'm not an expert in those areas, but we do have an active involvement with the township and with the Bureau of Mine Safety. Those are things that they would be looking into," said State Trooper Cliff Greenfield.

Chief Bacha says this is just one of many old mining towns across the state, and says the DEP recommends homeowners who do live near a mine get mine subsidence insurance.

"There [are] maps. If you can see your house is over top of the mine, [it's] definitely a smart thing to do," Chief Bacha said.

KDKA-TV asked some residents in the area if they had insurance or would consider getting it.

"It's a possibility, but it's quite expensive. Quite, quite expensive. I think if they made it a little bit more reasonable, more people would get it," said Marilyn Wisneski.

"It's probably something we should really get serious about now," Koloshinsky added.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Bureau of Mine Safety and DEP several times on Wednesday to learn if any nearby homes or businesses could be at risk, but have not heard back.