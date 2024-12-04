Search and rescue mission for Pennsylvania woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole continues into second day

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A search and rescue mission for a missing Pennsylvania woman who is believed to have fallen in a sinkhole has continued into a second day.

64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Unity Township while she was out searching for a missing cat.

It's been more than 24 hours since Pollard disappeared, but authorities are still considering it a rescue mission as they continue to search for the missing woman.

The sinkhole that Pollard is believed to have fallen into is located on an old coal mine near Marguerite Road, not far from Monday's Restaurant.

A search and rescue mission for a Pennsylvania woman who went missing and is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole is entering its second day. KDKA Drone Team

At one point, more than 100 people had responded to the scene to assist in the massive search and rescue effort.

Crews worked on widening the hole Tuesday and eventually got people down into the mine area. What appeared to be shoe was located while crews were putting cameras and mics underground, but they haven't seen or heard Pollard as of yet.

Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Bacha said there is still reason to be optimistic, however, as oxygen levels underground have been 'perfect,' with no carbon monoxide or explosive gases in the atmosphere.

Authorities said the temperature in the mine is warmer than the outside air, estimating it was around 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon, much warmer than freezing temperatures above ground.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani said Pollard's family is understandably "having a rough go with it."

Elizabeth Pollard's son, Axel Hayes, spoke about his mother's disappearance on Tuesday evening, saying he has gone through many emotions, but hopes first responders find Pollard alive.