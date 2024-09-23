Trump visits Western Pennsylvania for event and rally

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is in Western Pennsylvania on Monday, speaking at an event hosted by a conservative nonprofit before heading to Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a rally.

The Protecting America Initiative, a conservative nonprofit organization, will host Trump as a special guest at an event in Smithton. The event will also involve Pennsylvanians "concerned by the threat of Communist China to U.S. agriculture" as well as former Congressman Lee Zeldin and former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, both of whom are senior advisors to The Protecting America Initiative.

After speaking in Smithon, Trump will head to IUP for a rally at the Ed Fry Arena in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the former president is slated to speak at 7 p.m.

Trump most recently held a rally in the western Pennsylvania area at the end of August, speaking to supporters in Johnstown.

Kamala Harris to visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday

The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a campaign event but didn't release any other details.

Earlier this month, Harris spent several days in Pittsburgh ahead of the debate in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is a battleground state, and political experts expect both Harris and Trump to make several more visits to the Pittsburgh area before Election Day on Nov. 5.