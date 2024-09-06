Trump to visit western Pennsylvania for event hosted by conservative nonprofit

SMITHTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump will visit western Pennsylvania later this month to talk about the threat his campaign says China poses to U.S. agriculture.

The Protecting America Initiative, a conservative nonprofit organization, will host Trump as a special guest at an event in Smithton on Sept. 23.

The event will also involve Pennsylvanians "concerned by the threat of Communist China to U.S. agriculture" as well as former Congressman Lee Zeldin and former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, both of whom are senior advisors to The Protecting America Initiative.

As a battleground state, Pennsylvania has and will likely continue to see visits from the presidential candidates. The announcement for Trump's appearance at the end of September comes as Vice President Kamala Harris is staying in Pittsburgh to prepare for the presidential debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Just this week, Harris and Biden visited Pittsburgh for Labor Day. On Wednesday, Harris' running mate Tim Walz was in the area and Trump held a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity in Harrisburg.