Trump expected to attend Steelers game against Jets, team says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers home game on Sunday against the New York Jets, the team said.

In a statement posted to the social media platform X on Saturday, Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said former President Trump is "expected to attend" the game at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night. KDKA-TV reported earlier this week that the former president will be in attendance.

The statement said Trump, who is set to rally in Westmoreland County on Saturday, will be a guest "of an individual suite holder." It was not immediately clear who that person is.

"We are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," Lauten said in the statement on Saturday. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers' home game at Acrisure Stadium."

The team is encouraging fans to arrive early, as the organization is set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl IX team.

The game is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Russell Wilson is expected to start at quarterback for the Steelers over Justin Fields.

Wilson, a team captain, has been getting first-team reps in practice this week. Fields has led the Steelers to a 4-2 record.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said a decision on which quarterback will start on Sunday will be made "closer to game time."