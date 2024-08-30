Trump holds rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday for a rally.

Trump held a rally at the 1st Summit Arena on Napoleon Street. Doors opened at 12:30 p.m., and Trump took the stage around 4:45 p.m. and spoke for about 90 minutes.

While on stage, Trump talked about winning Pennsylvania, the incident at Arlington National Cemetery, the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's joint interview, immigration and fracking, among others.

"November 5 is the single most important day in the history of our country," Trump said.

Someone in the crowd was taken into police custody while Trump was speaking, but it's not clear why. It appeared he tried to jump on the media staging area. The situation was contained and Trump continued to speak.

Video of the incident. Security in the press pen grabbed him first before he was taken down by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Xdw1CZ9dE0 — Taurean Small (@taureansmall) August 30, 2024

Local and state leaders took the stage before Trump, as the event started around 2:30 p.m.

Trump has visited Pennsylvania multiple times this month, holding a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 17 and visiting York days later. He also has vowed to return to Butler County, where he was shot in the ear by a gunman during a rally on July 13. A man was killed and two others were injured in the assassination attempt.

Johnstown is about an hour and a half drive from Pittsburgh.