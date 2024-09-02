President Joe Biden to campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh on Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are coming to Pittsburgh for their first joint campaign event since she accepted the Democratic presidential nomination last month.

Harris and Biden are scheduled to talk around 4:45 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 5 on Pittsburgh's South Side. Harris is expected to say that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned, echoing Biden's opposition to the company's planned sale to the Japanese company Nippon Steel.

When Biden visited the United Steelworkers headquarters in Pittsburgh earlier this year, Biden promised that U.S. Steel would remain an American company.

IBEW member Casey Sciore told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that he believes Harris will do more for union workers than Trump.

"I don't find Trump to be very supportive of unions and it's good to know that there's someone that will have our back," Sciore said.

The Harris-Walz campaign says the visit to Pittsburgh is part of a Labor Day blitz in battleground states. Before Pittsburgh, Harris is speaking with labor union leaders and workers in Detroit.