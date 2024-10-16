Security preparations underway for Trump rally in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is again proving to be the battleground state for this upcoming presidential election.

Vice President Harris was in Erie a few days ago. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was stumping in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and the Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance, is slated to give a speech in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Come Saturday night, former President Donald Trump will stage a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

On Wednesday, bleachers were being delivered, fencing was going up, and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport crew was busy getting ready for a rally on their property that is supposed to draw thousands.

Gabe Monzo, the Executive Director of Westmoreland County Airport Authority, says a lot has happened since his office was contacted by the Trump campaign on Monday.

"We are coming down to the final planning," said Monzo. "Pretty much, most of the equipment is here and has been being delivered for the past two days. And we will be good to go for Saturday."

Monzo says that this event will not affect their daily Spirit Airlines flights, but he said there will be a no-fly zone around the airport while Mr. Trump is here, which he added, is a standard practice for such events.

This rally will be outdoors, so attendees should dress for the weather. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with Trump expected to speak around 6 p.m.

Above all though, Monzo asks the public for patience so everyone can have a fun and safe event.

"Get everybody on the airport safe, get everybody off the airport safe," Monzo said. "That's everyone's priority. No matter who it is, whether they are part of the campaign, part of the general public, or even the guys that are just nebbing and driving around and looking. We are trying to make sure everybody stays safe."

Tickets for Trump's airport rally are free, but the Trump campaign capped tickets at two per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

