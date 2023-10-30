Creed's first North American tour in over a decade is stopping in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Creed is bringing their reunion tour to Pittsburgh next summer.

After an 11-year hiatus, Creed is coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3 with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

The 40-city Summer of '99 Tour kicks off in Green Bay on July 17 and wraps up in Atlantic City on Sept. 28. The band will be in Pennsylvania again on Aug. 23 with a show scheduled in Hershey. Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck will join the band on select dates.

Live Nation says it's the first North American tour in over a decade for the Grammy-award-winning band consisting of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips.

Creed was formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994 and, after a hiatus, announced a reunion in July. When they announced that they would be headlining two different Summer of '99 cruise festivals in April of next year, Live Nation says they immediately sold out.

Tickets will be available with presales starting Tuesday, Oct. 31, and general on sale starts Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The Pavilion at Star Lake's summer schedule for next year is starting to fill up. New Kids on the Block also announced a show at the venue on Monday, reimagining their 1990 Magic Summer Tour, and Noah Kahan, Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton are already on the line-up.