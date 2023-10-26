Chris Stapleton coming to Pittsburgh next summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country singer Chris Stapleton is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh next summer.

Stapleton is coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on July 12. He'll be joined by singer-songwriters Marcus King and Nikki Lane.

His extensive All-American Road Show tour has a sold-out show on Thursday in Tulsa and is scheduled to wind its way across North America with a few European dates before ending in Las Vegas in December 2024. He'll also be in Pennsylvania again for a show in Philadelphia on June 6 and has dates across Ohio in Cleveland, Toledo and Columbus.

The tour announcement comes before the release of his new album, "Higher," which comes out Nov. 10. He's already released three tracks from the album: "It Takes A Woman," "Think I'm In Love With You" and "White Horse."

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy, 15-time CMA and 15-time ACM award-winner and is nominated for three more awards at this year's 57th Annual CMA Awards. His acclaimed 2020 album "Starting Over" won three awards at the 67th Annual Grammys and earned album of the year at both the CMA and ACM awards.

Stapleton last played at The Pavilion at Star Lake in 2019. He's the third act so far on the venue's line-up for next year, joining Noah Kahan and Tyler Childers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. with a presale before then.