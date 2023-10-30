New Kids on the Block bringing summer tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New Kids on the Block are bringing the 90s back to Pittsburgh next summer.

Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny are coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff on June 19.

The Magic Summer 2024 Tour kicks off on June 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and winds its way across North America before wrapping up in Noblesville, Indiana on Aug. 25. The group will also stop in Pennsylvania two more times, with shows scheduled in Hershey on Aug. 3 and Philadelphia on Aug. 15.

"The true 'magic' of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night," said Donnie Wahlberg in a news release from Live Nation. "Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we've shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed."

The group is promising performances of their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and "magical surprises for their diehard fans."

Next summer's tour reimagines the sold-out 1990 Magic Summer Tour, which took place at the ultimate height of New Kids on the Block's success. Over 3 million fans attended the tour worldwide.

The band reunited in 2008 for their album "The Block," which will be re-released as "The Block Revisited" on Nov. 3, celebrating 15 years since the group's return to the music scene.

There will be presales in the week leading up to Nov. 3, when tickets go on sale to the general public.