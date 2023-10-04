Tyler Childers coming to Pittsburgh after adding new dates to tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tyler Childers is coming to Pittsburgh next summer after he added two dozen new dates to his tour.

The singer-songwriter will bring his Mule Pull '24 Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on June 30. He'll be joined by special guests S.G. Goodman and Adeem the Artist.

His tour was first announced in September with dates in Europe -- including Dublin, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm -- and across the United States. On the first leg, he'll be joined by guests like 49 Winchester, Allison Russell and Sylvan Esso.

On Wednesday, he announced a second leg to the tour, with two dozen stops across the country and Canada. On the second leg, he'll be joined by another set of opening acts including Shakey Graves and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

New dates added to the Mule Pull ‘24 Tour! Register for first access to tickets!https://t.co/dfiT8CZpuP pic.twitter.com/2VJl2jD4vF — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) October 4, 2023

The tour kicks off in Dublin, Ireland, in February and wraps up in Missoula, Montana, in August.

Childers released his sixth studio album "Rustin' in the Rain" last month.

Fans can get tickets to the shows on the second leg of his tour through an artist presale on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

The Pavilion at Star Lake just wrapped up its summer concert season with two sold-out crowds for Nickelback and Lana Del Rey. So far, the venue in Burgettstown has Noah Kahan and now Tyler Childers on the lineup for next year.