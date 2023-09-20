Watch CBS News
Noah Kahan coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Noah Kahan is coming to Pittsburgh. 

Kahan is set to play at The Pavilion at Star Lake on May 29, 2024, as part of his "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour." The 32-stop tour features dates in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. 

For fans interested in access to presale tickets, you must register ahead of time. Anyone can register now until Sept. 24 for the presale event here. Once registration closes, some fans will be selected to receive a presale code.

There will be a limited number of general tickets available that go on sale on Sept. 29 while supplies last. 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 7:43 PM

