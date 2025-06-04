Corn Succotash and Corn & Black Bean Salsa recipes | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

Summertime means corn on the cob! If you find yourself up to your ears in ears of corn, Chef Janet Loughran has some great recipes to clear some space in your fridge.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Corn Succotash

3 ears corn, grilled and cooled

12 oz lima beans (or edamame)

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

2 scallions, thinly sliced

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)

Using a large bowl and a small cup set upside down, carve down the cob to remove the kernels. *Freeze the cobs to use in a vegetable stock.

Combine the rest of the ingredients in the bowl. Can be served hot, cold or at room temperature. Lasts in the fridge for up to a week.

Corn & Black Bean Salsa

4 ears fresh corn, grilled or steamed

15 oz can black beans, drained/rinsed

1/2 of a red bell pepper, diced

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 Tbsp cilantro (or parsley), minced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 jalapeno (or banana pepper), minced (optional)

