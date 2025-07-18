Pittsburgh weather won't be nearly as hot or humid as the weekend begins

Humidity levels will be lower today with dew points dipping to the mid to low 60s, and you'll feel the difference.

The weekend is actually looking pretty good when it comes to having outdoor plans. Yes, there's going to be a chance for rain each day, but no day will be a washout. Please don't cancel any outdoor activities due to potential rain, as things are setting up to mostly be dry when you probably need it to be dry.

Today's rain 'window' is probably the largest of the weekend, with rain showers rolling through as soon as 10 this morning. Isolated storms will also be possible after 3 this afternoon. The further south you are, the higher the chance for rain, with places north of Pittsburgh seeing only the tiniest of rain chances. Everyone south of I-70 should see some rain today, with the best chance for rain, including a brief downpour, happening late this afternoon.

Humidity levels have come down, though, so I don't expect we will see anything like we saw over the past couple of weeks, with flash flooding being fairly common. If outside, you'll also notice the dip in humidity today. I have Pittsburgh barely getting back to the 80s today, and there is a chance the city doesn't hit the 80-degree mark.

Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy today with light winds coming in out of the south.

Saturday is looking dry for most of the day, with the best chance for rain coming after sunset. Saturday highs should hit the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Saturday morning should feel fantastic with lows dipping into the 60s for the second morning in a row. Sunday will likely see our best chance for rain before sunrise, with a cluster of storms expected to rumble through.

Storm chances should linger into the afternoon on Sunday as we await a cool front sliding through. Sunday highs should be in the low 80s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are all looking dry to me.

Monday is looking pleasant with low humidity levels and highs in the low 80s. We will start to warm up on Tuesday (highs in the mid-80s) and Wednesday (highs in the upper 80s). Rain and storm chances return on Thursday and Friday next week, with temperatures continuing to warm up, too.

I have Thursday's high temperature hitting 90°.

