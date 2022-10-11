Cooking with Rania: Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! She's starting off the four-recipe series with Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi!
Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi
Pickled Vegetables:
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt
- ½ cup julienned carrot – 2" long
- ½ cup julienned daikon – 2" long
Meatballs:
- 1 ¼ pounds ground pork
- 1 stalk fresh lemongrass, smashed and minced (1 tablespoon)
- 4 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons fish sauce
- 2 teaspoons lime zest
- Canola oil for frying the meatballs
For the Banh Mi:
- 2 French baguettes, cut into 4-inch pieces
- Hoisin, sriracha and mayonnaise, for serving
- 4-inch-long thin slices seedless cucumber, fresh cilantro sprigs and jalapeno sliced on an angle, for topping
Directions:
For the pickled vegetables:
Stir the vinegar, sugar, salt and 1/2 cup water together in a small bowl until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add the carrots and daikon. Marinate until ready to serve.
For the meatballs:
In a large bowl, combine pork, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, fish sauce, and lime zest. Using damp hands, form into 12 golf size meatballs.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meatballs. Cook 12 to 15 minutes or until done (165 degrees F), turning occasionally.
To assemble:
Cut the pieces of baguette in half lengthwise and warm in a 375 degree oven until warm and a bit toasty. Spread hoisin on one side, sriracha and mayonnaise on the other. Add the cucumber slices, cilantro sprigs and jalapeno slices. Add 3 meatballs and the pickled vegetables. Serve.
Serves: 4
