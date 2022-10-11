Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! She's starting off the four-recipe series with Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi!

Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi

vietnamese-meatball-banh-mi.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pickled Vegetables:

  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt
  • ½ cup julienned carrot – 2" long
  • ½ cup julienned daikon – 2" long

Meatballs:

  • 1 ¼ pounds ground pork
  • 1 stalk fresh lemongrass, smashed and minced (1 tablespoon)
  • 4 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest
  • Canola oil for frying the meatballs

For the Banh Mi:

  • 2 French baguettes, cut into 4-inch pieces
  • Hoisin, sriracha and mayonnaise, for serving 
  • 4-inch-long thin slices seedless cucumber, fresh cilantro sprigs and jalapeno sliced on an angle, for topping

Directions:

For the pickled vegetables:

Stir the vinegar, sugar, salt and 1/2 cup water together in a small bowl until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add the carrots and daikon. Marinate until ready to serve.

For the meatballs:

In a large bowl, combine pork, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, fish sauce, and lime zest. Using damp hands, form into 12 golf size meatballs.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meatballs. Cook 12 to 15 minutes or until done (165 degrees F), turning occasionally.

To assemble:

Cut the pieces of baguette in half lengthwise and warm in a 375 degree oven until warm and a bit toasty. Spread hoisin on one side, sriracha and mayonnaise on the other. Add the cucumber slices, cilantro sprigs and jalapeno slices. Add 3 meatballs and the pickled vegetables. Serve.

Serves: 4

First published on October 11, 2022 / 9:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.