Cooking with Rania: Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! She's starting off the four-recipe series with Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi!

Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi

Pickled Vegetables:

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

½ cup julienned carrot – 2" long

½ cup julienned daikon – 2" long

Meatballs:

1 ¼ pounds ground pork

1 stalk fresh lemongrass, smashed and minced (1 tablespoon)

4 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 large clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons lime zest

Canola oil for frying the meatballs

For the Banh Mi:

2 French baguettes, cut into 4-inch pieces

Hoisin, sriracha and mayonnaise, for serving

4-inch-long thin slices seedless cucumber, fresh cilantro sprigs and jalapeno sliced on an angle, for topping

Directions:

For the pickled vegetables:

Stir the vinegar, sugar, salt and 1/2 cup water together in a small bowl until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add the carrots and daikon. Marinate until ready to serve.

For the meatballs:

In a large bowl, combine pork, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, fish sauce, and lime zest. Using damp hands, form into 12 golf size meatballs.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meatballs. Cook 12 to 15 minutes or until done (165 degrees F), turning occasionally.

To assemble:

Cut the pieces of baguette in half lengthwise and warm in a 375 degree oven until warm and a bit toasty. Spread hoisin on one side, sriracha and mayonnaise on the other. Add the cucumber slices, cilantro sprigs and jalapeno slices. Add 3 meatballs and the pickled vegetables. Serve.

Serves: 4