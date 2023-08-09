Cooking with Rania: Thai Steak Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing Celina how to make a great summer, steak salad with a twist!

Thai Steak Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ginger Soy Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

3 tablespoons honey

Juice of 2 limes

1 Jalapeno pepper – seeded and chopped

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger (you can buy this already grated)

Sea salt to taste

Salad:

½ pound flank steak

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large red bell peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

6 cups shredded cabbage, Romaine and arugula

2 ripe nectarines, thinly sliced

2 Persian cucumbers, sliced

¼ cup Thai basil, julienned

6 fresh mint leaves, torn

1 ripe avocado, sliced (for garnish)

2 tablespoons roasted peanuts, chopped (for garnish)

Directions:

Combine the sesame oil, soy sauce, fish sauce, honey, lime juice, jalapeno pepper, ginger add salt to taste in a glass jar fit with a tight lid. Shake well to combine.

In a large zip lock bag, combine the steak with half of the vinaigrette and season with pepper to taste. Massage the steak until completely coated and allow to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat and add the steak to sear on one side for 4 minutes. Turn the steak and continue to cook for another 3 minutes longer. Add the butter to the pan and spoon it over the steak and cook for another minute or so. Remove the steak from the skillet and allow to rest on the cutting board for 10 minutes. The steak will be medium rare at this point.

In the same skillet, add the peppers and cook until they begin to char around the edges. Remove the peppers from the pan.

In a large bowl, toss together the greens, nectarines, cucumbers, basil, mint, charred peppers and the remaining vinaigrette. Thinly sliced the steak against the grain and place on top of the salad. Garnish with the avocados and peanuts and serve immediately.

Serves: 4