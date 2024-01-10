Cooking with Rania: Pasta e Fagioli

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Warm up on these cold winter days with this soup recipe from Rania Harris.

Pasta e Fagioli

Ingredients

3 ounces pancetta – chopped fine

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil + more for serving

1 medium sweet onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 anchovy fillets, minced

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 - 15-ounce cans cannellini beans (drained and rinsed)

1 - 28-ounce can diced Italian tomatoes

1 – 5-inch long piece Parmesan cheese rind

4 cups boxed chicken broth

2 ½ cups water

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 sprigs rosemary, leaves finely chopped

1-2 cups dry Ditalini pasta (see note below)

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley leaves

Grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Directions:

In a large, deep pot over medium heat, heat oil and add the pancetta and cook until the pancetta fat has rendered and pancetta has browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the onion, carrots and celery and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes and anchovies and cook for about 30 seconds. Stir in the beans, tomatoes with their juice and Parmesan rind and bring to a boil. Reduced to a simmer and cook until the flavors have blended for about 10 – 15 minutes.

Add in the broth and water and return to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Off the heat, remove the Parmesan rind and scrape off any cheese that has melted and add back into the pot. Add in the parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste. Ladle the soup into individual bowls and garnish each bowl with grated Parmesan cheese and drizzle lightly with additional olive oil before serving.

Serves: 8 - 10

Note: For a "soup like" result, add only 1 cup of the dry pasta to the pot. For a true Pasta e Fagioli, use 2 cups of dry pasta. The result will be more like a stew and much thicker.