Cooking with Rania: New Year's Day bagel breakfast board
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is serving up brunch, no cooking involved.
New Year's Day Bagel Breakfast Board
Vegetable Cream Cheese:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped carrots
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions (white and green parts)
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped red pepper
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Honey Walnut Cream Cheese:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts
Everything but the Bagel Cream Cheese:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 4 tablespoons minced smoked salmon
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill – chopped
- 2 tablespoons minced red onion
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon everything bagel spice (or more to taste)
- Capers (for garnishing)
- Capers
- Minced chives and minced dill
- Everything Bagel Spice
- 6 bagels, sliced
- Roma tomatoes, sliced thin
- English cucumber, sliced
- 1 medium red onion, sliced thin
- 1 lemon, sliced into wedges
- 2 hardboiled eggs, sliced
- 12 ounces pastrami smoked salmon
For the Vegetable Cream Cheese: Place the softened cream cheese in a mixer and beat at medium speed came like this to a creamy stage. Fold in the remaining ingredients until fully mixed into the cheese. Place in a covered bowl in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours for the flavors to blend.
For the Honey Walnut Cream Cheese: Place the softened cream cheese in a mixer and beat at medium speed came like this to a creamy stage. Fold in the remaining ingredients until fully mixed into the cheese. Place in a covered bowl in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours for the flavors to blend.
For the Everything but the Bagel Cream Cheese: Mix together the cream cheese, smoked salmon, dill, red onion, lemon juice and everything bagel spice in a medium bowl with a rubber spatula until combined. Garnish with the capers when ready to serve.
For the assembly: Put each cream cheese variety in a small bowl on a platter. Put the capers, chives and everything bagel spice in three other small bowls. Then lay out the bagels, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon wedges, sliced hard-boiled eggs and smoked salmon.
The cream cheeses can be made up to 3 days ahead of time. Store covered in the refrigerator.
Cook's Note
Plan for at least 1 ½ bagels per person depending on how much other food you serve for breakfast.
