Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: New Year's Day bagel breakfast board

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking with Rania: New Year's Day Bagel Breakfast Board
Cooking with Rania: New Year's Day Bagel Breakfast Board 04:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is serving up brunch, no cooking involved.

New Year's Day Bagel Breakfast Board

bagel-board-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Vegetable Cream Cheese:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped carrots
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions (white and green parts)
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped red pepper
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Honey Walnut Cream Cheese:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Everything but the Bagel Cream Cheese:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 4 tablespoons minced smoked salmon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill – chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon everything bagel spice (or more to taste)
  • Capers (for garnishing)
  • Capers
  • Minced chives and minced dill
  • Everything Bagel Spice
  • 6 bagels, sliced
  • Roma tomatoes, sliced thin
  • English cucumber, sliced
  • 1 medium red onion, sliced thin
  • 1 lemon, sliced into wedges
  • 2 hardboiled eggs, sliced
  • 12 ounces pastrami smoked salmon

For the Vegetable Cream Cheese: Place the softened cream cheese in a mixer and beat at medium speed came like this to a creamy stage. Fold in the remaining ingredients until fully mixed into the cheese. Place in a covered bowl in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours for the flavors to blend.

For the Honey Walnut Cream Cheese: Place the softened cream cheese in a mixer and beat at medium speed came like this to a creamy stage. Fold in the remaining ingredients until fully mixed into the cheese. Place in a covered bowl in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours for the flavors to blend.

For the Everything but the Bagel Cream Cheese: Mix together the cream cheese, smoked salmon, dill, red onion, lemon juice and everything bagel spice in a medium bowl with a rubber spatula until combined. Garnish with the capers when ready to serve.

For the assembly: Put each cream cheese variety in a small bowl on a platter. Put the capers, chives and everything bagel spice in three other small bowls. Then lay out the bagels, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon wedges, sliced hard-boiled eggs and smoked salmon.

The cream cheeses can be made up to 3 days ahead of time. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note

Plan for at least 1 ½ bagels per person depending on how much other food you serve for breakfast.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.