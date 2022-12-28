PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is serving up brunch, no cooking involved.

New Year's Day Bagel Breakfast Board

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Vegetable Cream Cheese:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons finely chopped carrots

2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions (white and green parts)

2 tablespoons finely chopped red pepper

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Honey Walnut Cream Cheese:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Everything but the Bagel Cream Cheese:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons minced smoked salmon

2 tablespoons fresh dill – chopped

2 tablespoons minced red onion

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon everything bagel spice (or more to taste)

Capers (for garnishing)

Capers

Minced chives and minced dill

Everything Bagel Spice

6 bagels, sliced

Roma tomatoes, sliced thin

English cucumber, sliced

1 medium red onion, sliced thin

1 lemon, sliced into wedges

2 hardboiled eggs, sliced

12 ounces pastrami smoked salmon

For the Vegetable Cream Cheese: Place the softened cream cheese in a mixer and beat at medium speed came like this to a creamy stage. Fold in the remaining ingredients until fully mixed into the cheese. Place in a covered bowl in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours for the flavors to blend.

For the Honey Walnut Cream Cheese: Place the softened cream cheese in a mixer and beat at medium speed came like this to a creamy stage. Fold in the remaining ingredients until fully mixed into the cheese. Place in a covered bowl in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours for the flavors to blend.

For the Everything but the Bagel Cream Cheese: Mix together the cream cheese, smoked salmon, dill, red onion, lemon juice and everything bagel spice in a medium bowl with a rubber spatula until combined. Garnish with the capers when ready to serve.

For the assembly: Put each cream cheese variety in a small bowl on a platter. Put the capers, chives and everything bagel spice in three other small bowls. Then lay out the bagels, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon wedges, sliced hard-boiled eggs and smoked salmon.

The cream cheeses can be made up to 3 days ahead of time. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note

Plan for at least 1 ½ bagels per person depending on how much other food you serve for breakfast.