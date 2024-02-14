Cooking with Rania: Garides me Feta

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is sticking with her roots, giving us another Greek recipe your sure to love!

Garides me Feta

1 ½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined (15 – 20 count)

¼ cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons Ouzo

5 cloves of garlic – minced

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 small onion – chopped

1 green bell pepper – seeded and chopped

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 – 28 ounce can diced tomatoes – drained with 1/3 cup of the juice reserved

¼ cup dry white wine

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1 ½ cups feta cheese, crumbled

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions:

Combine the shrimp in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 tablespoon ouzo, 1 teaspoon of minced garlic, the lemon zest, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Set aside on the counter for about 30 minutes.

Heat a small amount of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and season to taste with a bit of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are just about cooked through and they are softened. Start in remaining garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for just a minute longer.

Stir in the tomatoes and reserved juice, wine and remaining 2 tablespoons of ouzo. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring until the flavors begin to blend and the sauce is slightly thickened, just about five minutes. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Reduce the heat to medium low and add the shrimp with any accumulated juices; stir to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally only until the shrimp or opaque and just cooked through, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a very low simmer. This will not take long as you do not want to overcook the shrimp. Pour into a large serving bowl and sprinkle with the feta and dill and drizzle with olive oil.

Serve with rice pilaf and a green salad.

Serves – 4-6