Cooking with Rania: Filipino Adobo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is making a comfort food recipe with a delicious Asian twist!

Filipino Adobo

Ingredients

2 pounds pork shoulder cut into 2–inch cubes

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

¾ cup soy sauce

1/3 cup white vinegar

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Six garlic cloves, minced

4 bay leaves

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

Coconut rice (see recipe below)

Garnish:

One large jalapeno pepper, seeded and sliced

Directions:

Season the pork with pepper. In a separate bowl, combine the soy sauce, vinegar, honey with one cup of water.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add the pork, working in batches, and sear on all sides until browned, about two minutes per side.

Return the pork back to the skillet and add the garlic. Cook for about 1 to 2 minutes longer. Reduce the heat to low, pour in the soy sauce mixture and add the bay leaves. Cover and simmer over low heat until the pork is cooked through and the sauce is thickened, about 40 minutes. Once the pork is cooked through, you will have a good amount of sauce left in the pot. This is very important as the rice will soak up the sauce. Remove the lid and stir in the pineapple and toss to coat. Remove and discard the bay leaves and serve the adobo over the coconut rice and topped with the jalapenos.

Serves: 6

Coconut Rice:

1 cup coconut milk

1 ½ cups water

1 teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon sugar

1 cup long grain white rice

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk, water, salt, and sugar. Bring to a boil. Add the rice, stir well, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer undisturbed until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is fluffy, about 20 to 24 minutes. Remove from the heat and let sit without stirring for 10 minutes.

Fluff with a fork . Adjust seasoning, to taste.