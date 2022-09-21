Cooking with Rania: End of Summer Red Pepper and White Bean Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is saying goodbye to summertime with this recipe using veggies from the garden and farmers' market.

End of Summer Red Pepper and White Bean Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon Calabrian chili paste

1 – 15 ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed and then drained well

3 large red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 2 by ½ inch strips

2 ounces of prosciutto, torn into bite-size pieces

Shaved Pecorino Romano cheese to taste

1/3 cup toasted whole almonds ~ chopped

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

Directions:

Whisk ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil with the lemon juice, sea salt to taste, paprika and Calabrian chili paste in a large bowl. Add the beans and toss to coat.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium high heat and then add the bell pepper strips and sea salt to taste. Sauté, stirring once every two minutes until tender and the peppers develop a deep spotty brown in places. This may take up to eight minutes.

Transfer the peppers to the bean mixture and toss to combine. Allowed to sit for at least 30 minutes for if desired, Cover and refrigerate up to two days but serve at room temperature.

When ready to serve, add the prosciutto, Pecorino Romano cheese, almonds and parsley and toss to combine. Season with additional sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

This salad pairs well with grilled chicken or grilled fish. It's a great way to use up all those red peppers available at your local farmer's market.

Serves: 4 - 6