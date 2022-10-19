Cooking with Rania: Blackened Shrimp Po' Boys
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! For the third recipe in this series, she's got a southern sandwich.
Blackened Shrimp Po' Boys
For the Blackened Shrimp:
- 1 pound (16 count per pound) shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon Creole Seasoning (or more to taste – I like my a bit more seasoned)
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic
For the slaw:
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 package coleslaw mix (red and white cabbage)
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup red onions, julienned
For the Spicy Remoulade sauce:
- 1/8-cup capers, drained
- 5 or 6 cornichons
- 1/2 small onion, peeled
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons tarragon vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons Creole spices
- 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
To assemble:
- 2 medium loaves French bread
- (I buy the take and bake baguettes and bake them according to package directions)
Directions:
For the blackened shrimp:
Toss together shrimp and Creole seasoning in a medium bowl. Melt butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium high. Add shrimp, and cook 1 minute. Add garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.
For the slaw:
In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, mustard and vinegar. Slowly whisk in the oil and season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, combine the cabbages, carrots and onions. Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
For the Remoulade:
Finely chop the capers, cornichons and the onion. Place in a bowl and add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, Creole spices and herbs. Mix well. Cover and chill for one hour.
To assemble:
Slice the French bread in half to create 4 sandwiches. Spread some of the remoulade on the bread. Top with the blackened shrimp. Place some of the slaw on top.
Serves: 4
