Cooking with Rania: Blackened Shrimp Po' Boys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! For the third recipe in this series, she's got a southern sandwich.

Blackened Shrimp Po' Boys

For the Blackened Shrimp:

  • 1 pound (16 count per pound) shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon Creole Seasoning (or more to taste – I like my a bit more seasoned)
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic

For the slaw:

  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 package coleslaw mix (red and white cabbage)
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1/2 cup red onions, julienned

For the Spicy Remoulade sauce:

  • 1/8-cup capers, drained
  • 5 or 6 cornichons
  • 1/2 small onion, peeled
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons tarragon vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons Creole spices
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley

To assemble:

  • 2 medium loaves French bread
  • (I buy the take and bake baguettes and bake them according to package directions)

Directions:

For the blackened shrimp:

Toss together shrimp and Creole seasoning in a medium bowl. Melt butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium high. Add shrimp, and cook 1 minute. Add garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.

For the slaw:

In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, mustard and vinegar. Slowly whisk in the oil and season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, combine the cabbages, carrots and onions. Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

For the Remoulade:

Finely chop the capers, cornichons and the onion. Place in a bowl and add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, Creole spices and herbs. Mix well. Cover and chill for one hour.

To assemble:

Slice the French bread in half to create 4 sandwiches. Spread some of the remoulade on the bread. Top with the blackened shrimp. Place some of the slaw on top.

Serves: 4

