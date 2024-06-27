Cleanup underway after several Pittsburgh-area communities hit with suspected tornado damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cleanup is underway throughout the Pittsburgh area as numerous communities were hit with suspected tornado damage on Wednesday evening.

Severe weather struck and moved through the area quickly, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

The National Weather Service said that several radar-confirmed tornadoes moved through Western Pennsylvania with large trees brought down in different parts of our area like North Fayette, North Versailles, East McKeesport, Derry Township, and Penn Township, to name a few.

The National Weather Service will have crews going out today to perform storm surveys to determine if tornadoes touched down and determine their severity.

Crews are expected to look into damage reports from at least six different areas in the region.

Large tree nearly hits North Fayette home

In North Fayette Township, a falling tree nearly hit a home on North Branch Road.

The homeowners said when the tornado warning hit Allegheny County around 7:30 p.m., they went into their basement. The tree fell a short time later.

North Versailles downed tree

A large tree came down in North Versailles, blocking all four lanes of 5th Avenue near the intersection with Crooked Run Road.

A large tree came down along 5th Avenue in North Versailles as severe storms moved through the area on Wednesday evening. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

In Derry Township, four vehicles with seven people inside were trapped when a tree fell, bringing power lines down.

Snapped poles lead to wires wrapped around cars in Derry Township

"We had three poles snapped at the top, so the tops of the poles were on the road, and the wires were entangled around the cars," Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine said. "As long as they stayed in their cars, they were fine. If they would have stepped out and the wires were hot, they would have been killed."