Severe storms damage homes, bring down trees across Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather moved quickly through the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday, leaving a path of destruction.

Southwestern Pennsylvania saw radar-confirmed tornadoes, and many communities are dealing with suspected tornado damage.

In North Fayette Township, a falling tree nearly hit a home on North Branch Road. The homeowners said when the tornado warning hit Allegheny County around 7:30 p.m., they went into their basement. That is when the tree fell.

"We've never experienced something like this," homeowner Murph Hallum said. "It's shocking."

"If that big tree would have hit our house, we would have been seriously hurt," he added.

There was no structural damage to the home.

4 cars trapped by fallen tree and power lines

Four vehicles with seven people inside were trapped when a tree fell, bringing power lines down in Derry Township.

"We had three poles snapped at the top, so the tops of the poles were on the road, and the wires were entangled around the cars," Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine said. "As long as they stayed in their cars, they were fine. If they would have stepped out and the wires were hot, they would have been killed."

There were no injuries.

Storms damage home and barn in Westmoreland County

In Delmont near the Greensburg border, downed trees and powerlines were scattered. Part of the roof of a barn was ripped off and siding was ripped off a home.

"The wind came so fast, and as fast as it came, it was over," the homeowner said.