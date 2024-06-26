Pittsburgh could see severe storms this afternoon with wind being the main threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe weather chances return to the area today with strong storms being possible this afternoon and wind storms being the biggest concern.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today we will have a chance for both individual cells along with a line of storms that will bring straight-line & destructive winds. Any of these cells will also bring frequent lightning and brief but intense downpours. While I think any severe storms will now be confined to 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., there is a chance for severe weather as early as 1 p.m. up along I-80.

Conditions expected to day - June 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Oftentimes, model data struggles with things like temperatures on severe weather days and today is no different. Some data out there has Pittsburgh seeing a high degree off of the 90s today. I actually had Pittsburgh hitting 90° for today last week, but with storm chances, I lowered our temperatures down to the mid to low 80s yesterday.

High temperatures expected today - June 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

With 850mb temps at 19° C today, conditions are showing that we can't rule out 90s today. Windy conditions this afternoon, mostly cloudy to overcast skies, & the threat for rain and storms is enough that I think highs will just be in the upper 80s. I am going to go 87° for today's high in Pittsburgh. I have noon temperatures near 80. Morning lows are above average by around five to ten degrees.

Looking ahead, we turn comfortable with the weather overnight with comfy weather in place through Friday morning.

The weekend isn't looking as pleasant with highs in the mid-80s but humidity levels on the high side. There is also going to be a low rain chance late on Friday, a storm chance on Saturday, with rain chances wrapping up on Sunday morning. I have Sunday only seeing a high of 82° right now but that may go up.

Next week I have a couple of days with temperatures in the 50s as we are waking up. Monday and Tuesday highs will be in the pleasant range too.

7-day forecast: June 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!