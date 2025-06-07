After heavy rains bring flash flooding to the Pittsburgh area, cleanup efforts begin

Friday evening was a flat-out dangerous time to be outside as heavy rains hit the region and brought fast, flash flooding.

Now, on Saturday, a ton of cleanup lies ahead.

The streets were flooded in Wall Borough, leaving many to grab whatever they could and get out, leaving the mess behind.

That mess included sheds being damaged, cars submerged, and even a natural gas line being exposed.

Valley Avenue in Wall Borough turned into a river as torrential waters rushed down the street, leaving residents shocked and stunned.

"[It] looks pretty bad, the roads tore up, I have water coming through the walls of my basement and into my living room," said Pattie Marshall, a resident of Valley Avenue.

The severe weather swept through the Pittsburgh area, not just on Valley Avenue, but others, leaving the same results: flash flooding and water rescues.

Meanwhile, in Wall Borough, the streets were covered with debris, damaged homes, sheds that were pulled off their foundations, and vehicles pushed into fences.

Luckily, emergency crews were able to move in quickly and get the road reopened.

No injuries were reported during the flooding, but now, many are left with damaged homes and a big cleanup effort ahead of them.

Impacts from Friday's strong storms

Not far from Wall Borough, a car became nearly completely submerged in water on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Monroeville.

A vehicle was nearly completely submerged in flood waters on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Monroville on June 6, 2025. Credit: KDKA

Right down the road, the home of the Woodland Hills High School football team, the Wolvarena, became partially flooded.

In Turtle Creek, The Wolvarena was partially flooded by rain on June 6, 2025. Credit: Robin Preisach Gehry

The National Weather Service also said on social media that there were reports of flooded roads and vehicles being stranded in floodwaters near Pitcairn.

A spokesperson for Allegheny County said swift water rescue teams were sent to impacted areas, including North Versailles and White Oak. At least three rescues were made from two homes in North Versailles, and one person was rescued from a car in floodwaters in White Oak.