Heavy rains bring flash flooding to Pittsburgh area

Flash flooding has been reported across the Pittsburgh area on Friday.

Amid the Friday rush hour, heavy rains have led to flooding in multiple communities in Allegheny County, including Monroeville and Rankin. Parts of Westmoreland County, including Greensburg and Jeannette, were also impacted by the storms.

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin said about 3 inches of rain fell across the two counties over 90 minutes.

The weather has also led to a rain delay for the Pirates' game against the Phillies at PNC Park.

Vehicle trapped in rapidly rising water in Pittsburgh area

A vehicle was nearly completely submerged in water on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Monroville after flooding from heavy rain covered the road in rising water. Police are at the scene.

A vehicle was nearly completely submerged in flood waters on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Monroville on June 6, 2025. Credit: KDKA

In Turtle Creek, The Wolvarena was partially flooded after torrential rains hit the area.

In Turtle Creek, The Wolvarena was partially flooded by rain on June 6, 2025. Credit: Robin Preisach Gehry

The National Weather Service also said on social media that there were "multiple reports" of flooded roads and vehicles being stranded in floodwaters near Pitcairn.

Flash flooding alerts in Pittsburgh area

Parts of Allegheny, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties are under flash flood warnings on Friday evening. The National Weather Service said the warnings will last until at least 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.