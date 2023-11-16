DEP issues nearly $40K fine after former Cheswick power plant implosion damages homes

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is issuing a nearly $40,000 fine after an implosion at the former Cheswick power plant covered properties in dust and debris.

The DEP said Cheswick Plant Environmental Redevelopment Group, Controlled Demolition and Grant Mackay Company violated the state's Solid Waste Management Act when it demolished two smokestacks on June 2.

When the chimneys fell, the DEP says debris damaged several nearby buildings and a "thick coating" of dust covered several properties.

The debris and dust are considered waste under Pennsylvania's environmental laws and regulations and the deposition without authorization constitutes a violation, the DEP said.

Of the $39,100 penalty, $21,600 will go to Springdale for upgrades and maintenance of its parks and recreational areas. The rest will go to the state's Solid Waste Abatement Fund.

"As we pursued environmental enforcement, DEP prioritized directing the majority of the penalty money back to the community," said DEP Southwest Regional Director Jim Miller in a news release. "Springdale Borough will be able to decide how best to use these funds for park and recreation projects."

Another implosion had been scheduled for the plant's boiler house in September, but it was postponed after an injunction was filed by more than a dozen Springdale residents. The people who filed the lawsuit said the implosion of the chimneys blew out windows and caused other damage. The lawsuit said some people still can't live in their homes, and the plaintiffs also claim the implosion created health issues.

Controlled Demolition has said the 750-foot- and 552-foot-tall chimneys fell where they were supposed to, but the taller one's steel liner focused air pressure as it collapsed, causing some issues "which were quickly addressed."